100 years ago

July 14, 1923

ARKADELPHIA -- The defendants in the case of Bernice and Pendleton Freeman, charged with maiming in connection with the tossing of concentrated lye into the eyes of seven-year-old Louise Acuff, waived preliminary examination this morning in the court of Justice Asa Townsend. ... July 4, it is said, 16-year-old Bernice Freeman and other children, including little Louise Acuff, aged 7, got into a quarrel. The Freeman girl and her brother, Pendleton Freeman, are said to have retreated and made up a can of concentrated lye water, with which the returned to the scene. Locating the Acuff child in an outhouse, where she was peeping out through a knot hole, it is alleged they dashed the lye through the opening, into the child's eyes.

50 years ago

July 14, 1973

EL DORADO -- Federal Judge Oren Harris, of El Dorado, Thursday ruled in favor of Rudolph Torrence, 35, of Camden, in his suit for damages stemming from burns he received while a patient at the Veterans Administration Hospital at Little Rock. ...Torrence received burns on the left foot, ankle, and arm in a fire in his hospital room. A nurse at the VA hospital testified he was being treated for inflammation of the pancreas and alcohol withdrawal and had leather straps binding each limb when the fire occurred January 29, 1971. Mrs. Virginia Park said she found him holding a cigarette lighter and when she couldn't pry it from his hand, she went for help. She said when she returned three minutes later, the fire started. Torrence testified that he didn't own a cigarette lighter and didn't know how the fire started.

25 years ago

July 14, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE --The bills just wouldn't burn. So, the hot $20 notes investigators recovered from a trash pile have become evidence against the owners of the property where they were found. The U.S. Secret Service and Washington County sheriff's office arrested two West Fork men Sunday on suspicion of forgery after finding 23 counterfeit $20 bills in a trash pile at the men's home. ...Another counterfeit $20 bill was found in a toilet, and another in a child's bag.

10 years ago

July 14, 2013

FORT SMITH -- A Fort Smith woman has been sentenced in federal court to more than one year in prison for printing her own money to buy methamphetamine, according to court records. U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III on July 1 sentenced Summer Marie Coram, 34, to one year and three months in prison after she pleaded guilty in February to a charge of making counterfeit money. ... According to her plea agreement, a confidential informant told Fort Smith police in October that Coram approached him about wanting to make counterfeit money to buy methamphetamine. Narcotics detectives gave the informant money to buy printing equipment Coram had asked for and set it up in a local motel room. Detectives also set up surveillance equipment in the room and monitored it from a room next door. After watching on the surveillance camera as Coram printed out the fake money, the officers went into the motel room and arrested her.