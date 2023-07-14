Out of balance

Imbalance always causes instability. Too much instability results in wreckage. Achieving and maintaining balance is a universal key component to life; it applies to the success of individuals and the fate of nations.

America has developed a serious and dangerous imbalance between education and entertainment. There's an acronym for comparing the two: EVE, meaning Education versus Entertainment ratio. The former is considered a foundational requirement for self-government; education appears in every state constitution as a mandate.

The trajectory of the two can be analyzed several ways, but whatever the measure or method of analysis, it bodes ill unless future trends drastically depart from past history.

Individually, using the money-where-our-mouth-is metric, Americans value being entertained over learning by a large margin. On average, we spend three times more money on entertainment than education.

That ratio varies depending on age, socioeconomic status and other demographic factors. But no matter how data are sliced and diced, there's no category in which anybody spends more on education than entertainment.

As industries, entertainment average salaries dwarf education paychecks. Even within certain educational sectors, the best-paid employees have entertainment-related roles. At almost every major university, for example, the football or basketball coach is paid many times more than the highest-earning professor or administrator.

Spending isn't the only disparity between the two, however, and perhaps not even the most significant.

Everything about entertainment is on an upswing. In sports, parity among athletes is high and the level of play (along with the level of pay) has improved and increased. Special-effects technologies have transformed filmmaking into visual spectacles nobody dreamed in early studio days. Video games and virtual reality continue to evolve exponentially from a user experience perspective. Concerts are full-scale theatrical productions far beyond what they were only a couple of generations past.

Multi-hundred-million-dollar contracts are common in professional sports. Musical artists and movie stars can make hundreds of millions. Records are routinely being broken across the board, from salaries to statistics. By the tens of millions, Americans flock to concerts, arenas, stadiums, theaters.

Home entertainment spending in the U.S. has doubled since 2014, and is now $36 billion annually. The digital age is like gasoline on the entertainment dumpster fire: streaming music platform Spotify didn't even exist before 2006, and now--after adding 80 million listeners in 2022--projects it could have a billion patrons in 2030.

Pick your stats: For entertainment, they all point up.

Education's story is something different. Despite massive increases in public funding over the past 20 years, average student test scores are stagnant, and in many places have actually decreased.

Beyond standardized testing, students on the whole aren't being taught more in general. For all the billions added to per-pupil-spending, literacy hasn't spiked. On the contrary, graduates of higher-funded high schools and colleges in the 21st century read less than their counterparts of 40 years ago.

In a 2021 Pew Research survey, 25 percent of Americans said they hadn't read a book in whole or in part in the past year--that's triple the figure reported in a 1978 Gallup survey. More alarmingly, reading scores for lower-achieving students have been declining for a decade.

That doesn't mean they're not reading texts, Tweets, social posts, emails, or even stories or articles about their favorite entertainment subjects.

Part of the problem is that American culture has defined education down over time. "Educated" people in earlier eras routinely mastered multiple languages, for instance. Many founders fluently spoke and read several languages, as did half of all U.S. presidents.

I noticed in a Facebook post that Cleopatra knew nine languages. That required a lot of study and learning (my two semesters of French in college proved largely fruitless, so I can only imagine).

Growing global connectivity would suggest that a high-performing education system would naturally include foreign-language instruction. Instead, today--after 12, 13, 17 or even 20 years of schooling--most native English-speaking U.S. students can still speak only that one language.

The few who are bilingual are mostly English as a second language students. And American polyglots of any age (who know several languages) are a tiny number.

Multilingualism used to be part and parcel of being "well educated" in America. Now it's not.

Our government spends obscene amounts of your tax money supporting a bloated education infrastructure--but money spent is no measure of effectiveness or efficacy. A dollar wasted and a dollar well-invested look the same on a budget line-item.

As a society, we've let learning take the backseat. Not only for ourselves, which is bad enough, but also for that 20 percent of our population (children) who are 100 percent of our future.

We've allowed school spending to grow without demanding that student scholarship keep up. We've tolerated sacred cows and tired status quos without insisting on radical change when test scores stayed flat.

The old political adage is we get the government we deserve. If we stay too over-focused on entertainment and fail to correct the real and worsening EVE imbalance, the education system we wind up with will probably be the one we deserve, too.

But that's not the one the country needs.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.