Pea Ridge City Council to consider planning items

PEA RIDGE -- The City Council is set to consider several items related to city planning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Ordinances approving an amendment to the Planning Commission by-laws and a drainage ordinance are on the agenda as are three rezoning ordinances and three final plat ordinances. The rezoning requests and final plat submissions were approved by the Planning Commission.

The presentation of findings of an audit of the Water-Sewer Department by Przybyst and Associates is on the agenda.

In other business, Fire Chief Clint Bowen is expected to make a request regarding a Fire Department pickup.