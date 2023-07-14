PREP FOOTBALL: Heritage Hall claims Southwest Elite championship with interception on final play

SPRINGDALE -- Early morning rain forced a condensed schedule in the Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Tournament, but Oklahoma City Heritage Hall and Shiloh Christian played a little extra Thursday afternoon to decide the championship.

Heritage Hall's Barrett Travis intercepted a pass on the game's final play for a 30-29 win in overtime against the host Saints for the championship at Field of Champions.

Heritage Hall and Shiloh Christian were the only teams that emerged from round-robin pool play undefeated and played a one-game championship, while other teams were seeded and played one additional game as well after pool play was condensed to two playable fields from three with morning rains.

The 20-minute championship game was tied at 27-27 after regulation and after conferring, Heritage Hall Coach Brett Bogert and Shiloh Christian Coach Tucker Barnard decided on one-play overtime periods, starting at the 10-yard line.

Shiloh Christian knocked down a pass on Heritage Hall's attempt for two points for a defensive stop, but Travis' interception was worth three points and provided the winning margin.

"It was a great play by Barrett Travis," Bogert said. "This format is so tough on the kids. The defense can get two points for a stop and then three points for a pick. Games can flip so fast. We got two stops when it looked like it was over for us. It was a fun deal."

Heritage Hall got a defensive stop with 6.6 seconds left when trailing 27-25 for two points that forged a tie.

Heritage Hall also earned three points on the opening play of the game with an interception and had another defensive stop early as the defense earned 10 points in all.

Senior quarterback Andy Bass threw three touchdown passes and was 14-of-19 passing for 218 yards Thursday. Bass guided Heritage Hall to the Oklahoma Class 3A state title in December with a 72-56 win over Tulsa Metro Christian in the highest scoring game in Oklahoma championship history, throwing for 105 yards and running for 256 yards and 2 scores.

"He's gotten better and better," Bogert said. "He's improved his throwing a ton."

Heritage Hall is 115-8 over the past nine seasons with seven state titles.

Cole Creighton, a 15-year-old freshman, guided Shiloh Christian at quarterback throughout the day, which included a 5-0 record in pool play and then was 14 of 20 for 137 yards against Heritage Hall. Creighton threw touchdown passes of 10 and 23 yards to Dax Widger and a 5-yard scoring pass to Carter Holman.

"I think he played great," Barnard said. "I don't think you'd know he was a freshman, I really don't. He doesn't perform like a freshman. He's cool and calm. He made a couple of mistakes, but I didn't find anybody out here who didn't make a few mistakes including us, the coaches."

Mason Howell had an interception for Shiloh Christian.

Rogers won the third-place game with a 23-6 win over Lincoln Christian behind quarterback Dane Williams, who threw three touchdown passes. The Mountaineers were 5-1 on Thursday.

Bixby, Okla., beat Bentonville's junior varsity 20-18 for fifth place. Owasso, Okla., beat Van Buren 30-16 for seventh place.

Bentonville rolled past Springdale Har-Ber 44-14 in the ninth-place game with Carter Nye throwing four touchdown passes. The Tigers were also helped by interceptions by Noah Nunnalee and Daniel McCoin, who had three interceptions in all Thursday.