Prosecutors want Conway man sentenced to 6.5 years in Capitol riot

Federal prosecutors want a Conway truck driver to spend 6 1/2 years in prison for beating a police officer with a flag pole on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during the riot Jan. 6, 2021, according to a sentencing memorandum filed late Thursday.

Peter Francis Stager, 44, pleaded guilty in February to one felony count of assaulting a police officer. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 24 in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Stager has remained in the District of Columbia jail since his arrest a few days after the riot.

Stager used a flag pole — with American flag attached — to beat a Metropolitan Police Department officer who had been knocked down and dragged by another rioter from an archway onto the Capitol steps, Assistant U.S. Attorney Benet Kearney told a federal court judge in during Stager's plea hearing in February.

Prosecutors also recommended that Stager serve three years of supervised release after his prison term, pay a file of $31,627 and $2,000 in restitution.

Stager's attorney had yet to file a sentencing memorandum as of early Friday morning.

According to the government's filing, after the attack Stager was filmed pointing at the Capitol and saying: "Everybody in there is a disgrace. That entire building is filled with treasonous traitors. Death is the only remedy for what’s in that building.”

Stager went on to say that “every single one of those Capitol law enforcement officers, death is the remedy, that is the only remedy they get.”

The sentencing filing refers to a Twitter page where the following video is posted:

The injured police officer suffered bruising and abrasions and had difficulty walking afterward, but he rejoined officers on the police line, according to prosecutors.

During Stager's plea hearing, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras told Stager he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Six remaining charges are to be dropped at the time of his sentencing, according to a plea agreement.



