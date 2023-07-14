Sections
Pulaski County man faces gun charge after fatal shooting

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 6:48 p.m.

Authorities on Friday identified a man who faces a felony gun charge after a June 30 killing at his northern Pulaski County residence.

Steven Hensley, 59, has pleaded innocent to a felony count of possession of a firearm by certain persons, court records showed.

Hensley's arrest and plea follows the June 30 shooting death of Justin Spradley, 59, whom deputies found dead near the 5500 block of Jacksonville Conway Road.

Neither the victim nor the suspect had been publicly identified until Friday, though authorities previously said that the homeowner had been arrested in connection to the shooting. No further details were available as of Friday.

