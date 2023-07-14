Quorum Court approves ordinance after new vote

The Human Resource Committee sent Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson's version of an ordinance establishing and adopting procedures to the full Jefferson County Quorum Court with a 4-3 vote in favor of it during Tuesday's committee meeting.

Voting in favor were Dr. Conley Byrd, Ted Harden, Patricia Royal Johnson and Roy Agee. Voting against it were Brenda Bishop Gaddy, Cedric Jackson and Melanie Dumas.

Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll asked how the ordinance came back to the committee, considering it was voted down by the Quorum Court several months ago. Robinson said it was placed on the agenda by his office with the blessing of the committee chair.

"Your office does not have the legislative authority to submit legislation," said Carroll.

Earlier this month the JPs passed their version of the policy and procedure ordinance.

Robinson adjourned a regularly scheduled meeting after the policy and procedure ordinance submitted by his office failed in a vote. The meeting, however, continued with Carroll appointed to preside over the meeting.

Justice Lloyd Franklin Jr. made a motion to amend the current policy and procedure with a working version amendment passed by all seven of the JPs who remained for the meeting. According to Robinson, their meeting was unlawful and he would seek legal action.

During Tuesday's meeting, an ordinance to allow a business to participate in the county's tax back program was also on the agenda for the Budget and Finance Committee. Carroll questioned why the ordinance was back on the agenda when the Quorum Court had passed the legislation already.

"The committee voted and passed this last month and it went to the full Quorum Court," he said. "It ended up being passed on a 7-0 vote based on a quorum that was here in the Quorum Court. Since it has been passed and there was no veto of it, it makes it already in effect. Why are we doing it again?"

Committee chair Ted Harden responded that there was no policy and procedure ordinance passed; therefore, they are back to square one.

In a letter to all of the justices, County Attorney Terry Wynne and several officials of the Association of Arkansas Counties, Franklin expressed his gratitude to the JPs and countywide elected officials, attorneys, AAC staff and attorneys Kimberly Dale and Wynne for their "unwavering commitment to advancing the passage of the rules of procedures."

Wynne said under his rules of ethics he had to get out of the middle of the disagreements between the judge and the JPs and would no longer advise either side about the continual disagreement.

A letter to Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter from Franklin asked that his services or representation for the Quorum Court be present due to Wynne's recusal.

The letter reads:

"In light of Attorney Terry Wynne's recusal in representation for the Quorum Court (Q.C.) in regards to Jefferson County's passed Rules of Procedure Ordinance 2023-5, we would like to know at this time in your opinion are you now obligated to represent the Q.C. in accordance with A.C.A. § 14-14-902. Consider this an official request from the Q.C.

"The Q.C. has requested representation from you several times this year to no avail. Now we have selective representation by Attorney Wynne.

"If you feel the need to recuse yourself also, please notify the Q.C. in writing within the next 48 hours so that we may try to obtain legal representation through the legislative process of passing an ordinance for funding, which has been denied to the Q.C. as you are thoroughly aware of thus far this year at the hands of County Judge Robinson.

"Time is of the essence. We pray that you hear our prayers. Best regards from the Q.C."

Since the justice's purported passing of the policy and procedures ordinance, the justices have moved forward with creating the agenda for the upcoming Quorum Court meeting on Monday.

Items usually prepared in the judge's office were distributed through the county clerk on behalf of the Quorum Court and included the agenda items and attachments for items from January through March that have been idle due to the non-passage of the ordinance.

According to Franklin, the judge had seven days to veto it. He did not; therefore, Frankin said, it makes the legislation valid and the JPs will move on with county business.