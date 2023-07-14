Quorum Court changes location

HOT SPRINGS -- The first drills were held at Hot Springs National Guard Armory in 1938, according to the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

Built the previous year as a Works Progress Administration project on space occupied by tennis courts, the Art Deco-style building at 210 Woodbine St. was used by the local Boys Club for baseball, basketball and boxing matches when National Guard units were called to active duty for World War II.

It was converted into the Hot Springs Senior Center in 1981 but had sat idle for the last five years. That changed Monday when County Judge Darryl Mahoney convened the first meeting of the Garland County Quorum Court in The Mahoney Building, the new name the county's legislative body approved for the building in May.

It was the culmination of more than four years of renovations, starting with a new roof. According to a county court order provided in response to a records request, Mid-Ark Roofing was awarded a $115,531 bid in 2019. The county had said mold problems caused by a leaky roof led to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs' 2018 departure from the building.

CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and its predecessor, St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital, operated the senior center since 1991.

The $965,006 base bid Harrison Construction Co. submitted last summer was the only one the county received for the building's renovation, according to a county court order Mahoney signed last July. The county's $19.3 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation paid for the overhaul, leading to concerns about the bid's compliance with federal regulations.

The bid was accepted after the concerns were resolved, according to a letter Mahoney sent Harrison Construction last July. Materials the county included in its response to the records request included seven change orders that expanded Harrison's scope of work to $1,078,492.

Mahoney selected Taylor Kempkes Architects to oversee the remodel. According to its March 2020 agreement with the county, the firm's fee was 6.5% of the construction costs.

The space where the quorum court met Monday dwarfs the county courtroom where justices of the peace had been meeting on the second floor of the nearby Garland County Courthouse. Large crowds that accompanied controversial agenda items would often overwhelm the latter, forcing some guests to stand or wait outside.

Extra space was available Monday for guests who came for a controversial appropriation for the county library.

"This is a big space, and it's so much more comfortable than it is in the old quorum courtroom," Mahoney said after the meeting.

Spread out across the width of the main meeting room, people struggled to hear each other. Mahoney had to tell them what their colleagues on the other side of the room were saying. Reverberation in the sound system added to the difficulties. Mahoney said the microphones' sound gate needed adjusting.