Revised filing details more Trump income

Former President Donald Trump disclosed new details about roughly $1 billion in earnings in a revised financial filing covering 2021 through part of this year, including money from foreign ventures, speaking fees and a Florida golf course.

Trump reported several hundred sources of income in an initial April financial disclosure but provided only broad ranges for the income he received from each source. The revised Trump filing provides new details, such as a dollar amount for nearly a hundred sources of income, including his largest ones, which total over $1.2 billion, according to a Washington Post tally.

The polling leader for the Republican nomination in 2024 disclosed more specific earnings from speaking fees than previously known, including at least $2 million for speaking at events hosted by Hak Ja Han Moon and a group she co-founded with her husband Sun Myung Moon, the late leader of the Unification Church, and $2.5 million from a company with the same name as one that organized a boxing match that Trump commentated on. In addition, he disclosed that his wife, Melania Trump, earned $1.2 million from speaking fees.

Under disclosure rules, candidates typically show a broad view of their finances by providing ranges of valuation for their income and liabilities, as Trump did on his initial filing. In the new filing, Trump provided ranges for some items but also put in a number of specific larger amounts.

In two cases in the revised filing, Trump disclosed earnings outside the range he had previously indicated, according to the Post tally.

In reporting income from a golf resort in Ireland, Trump went from saying his earnings were less than $201 to saying he received an amount in euros that today would be equal to $6.2 million. In another instance, Trump initially reported income between $1,001 and $2,500 from a carousel in New York's Central Park, but revised the amount to $2,873 in the July filing.

Trump also added in the new report that he paid off an additional loan held by Deutsche Bank, a mortgage on his Doral, Fla., golf club valued at between $25 million and $50 million.

The revised filing was provided by the Office of Government Ethics after the agency noted the existence of the updated paperwork in an online database accessible to the public.

The new filing was certified on July 6 by the office's director, Emory Rounds, whose term expired on July 12. Rounds could not be reached for comment.

Don Fox, former general counsel and acting head of the OGE during the Obama administration, said it's not unusual for the office to ask for clarification from filers with complicated finances.

But he said "the fact that Emory Rounds did not sign it in April would tell me that he was not satisfied that all the disclosures required by law had been made at that time. Those are pretty wild swings in valuation."

A Trump campaign spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Fox said Trump, in revising the filing with specific amounts, went beyond the requirement of providing information in ranges by disclosing the exact amount he earned. It is not typical for a candidate to go beyond the ranges, and it is not clear why Trump went beyond the requirement.

The new filing contains an array of updates that offer further insight into Trump's finances and his complex domestic and international business interests. In one of the most substantial revisions, Trump had reported in his April filing that he made more than $5 million in income from a golf course at his Doral resort in Florida, while the revised filing said he earned $159 million. While those statements don't conflict, they do provide another example of why the new filing has a larger valuation.

Information for this article was contributed by Anu Narayanswamy, Drew Harwell and Alice Crites of The Washington Post.