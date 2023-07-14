Rezoning paves way for a new restaurant in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Three requests to rezone property were approved by the Planning Commission with little public comment.

In approving the rezoning request from agricultural to commercial for six acres at 10348 Arkansas 72, planners paved the way for a new restaurant proposed by Jake Gerdes, representing Good Gravy Group, which owns Tusk and Trotter and Trash Creamery. Gerdes said the company owned Butcher and Pint in Bentonville, which closed recently. He said the group would like to put the restaurant on the property in question west of Pea Ridge.

"The parcel is about six acres," Gerdes said, adding the establishment would provide family entertainment. He said it would serve smoked meats and have a full bar. He said he hopes to include family entertainment, such as a Putt-Putt golf course in the future.

City Planning Director Jessica Grady reminded commissioners the city had recently annexed the property and that the developers do not have to apply for a large-scale development to remodel the shop building that is there based on building codes she found in her research.

Gerdes said the 3,000-square-foot building, which is currently a tool shed, would allow for 93-person occupancy. He said he does not have plans to pave the parking lot at this time but would consider that in future phases.

Commission member Dr. Karen Sherman said she owns adjacent property and abstained on the vote which was approved with six yes votes.

A split vote on a rezoning request for a lot at 100 Dobson St. from commercial to residential resulted in the approval of the rezoning, with four votes in favor and three opposed.

Mike Baumann, with Baumann & Crosno Construction, Fayetteville, said his company is currently building homes in the Pea Ridge community and is looking to acquire the lot.

"We want to make it congruent with other homes within the community," Baumann said, explaining that the lot was commercial in keeping with the city's commercial corridor. He said the lot has been on the market as a commercial lot for 12 months and not sold. "There are multiple parcels on Highway 72, demonstrating that the highest and best practice is residential."

The third rezoning request was for 5.72 acres at the end of Bunker Drive with the end goal of splitting the property into two parcels, according to Brandon and Lisa Lewis, who were representing property owners Barry and Mechel Wall. Lewis said he plans to purchase one of the lots on which to build.

In other business, the Planning Commission:

Approved the large-scale development of Pea Ridge Pointe, 722 W. Pickens Road with addition.

Tabled the preliminary plat for Walnut Hill Phases 4 and 5 as there was no representative present.

Approved the final plat of Stephanie Estates, Bussey Lane.

Approved Sedona Rose Phase 2, Arkansas 72.

Approved Yorktown request for a Phase 2.