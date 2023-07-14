Rice family opens eatery

The owners of Rice’s 1st Class Catering have opened a new restaurant, Rice’s, at 5529 Sulphur Springs Road in Pine Bluff.

The eatery recently held a ribbon cutting and grand opening. Participants included the Redcoats of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Owned by James and Melissa Rice, who are also known for their top-notch catering in Pine Bluff, Rice’s offers delicious meals from pulled pork sandwiches, to fried fish dinners, to wings and ribs with all the fixin’s! Rice’s will also serve their famous cinnamon rolls on Fridays and have ‘Soul Food Sundays,’” according to the Chamber newsletter.

Rice’s will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., however the days they’ll be open will vary for now and they will announce a set schedule in the near future. Details: (870) 395-7197.



