River Valley experiences severe weather, power outages





FORT SMITH -- Severe weather affected portions of the River Valley on Friday.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla. issued a flood watch for Crawford County until 10 a.m. due to excessive rainfall and possible runoff. It said thunderstorms are expected to continue in portions of northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas throughout the day, with rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches predicted.

The severe weather caused power issues in Fort Smith Friday morning, with Oklahoma Gas & Electric's power outage map reporting 68 outages affecting roughly 5,321 people as of 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service's forecast said hot and humid conditions are expected Friday afternoon across much of the area, with the humidity making temperatures feel roughly 105 to 107 degree. More thunderstorms are expected this evening into the night.

"Damaging winds to 70 mph, quarter size hail and very heavy rainfall will be likely in the stronger storms, especially across northeast Oklahoma where instability will be the highest," the website states.

The service says thunderstorms and dangerous heat are possible through the weekend, with the temperatures expected through the middle of next week. It said humidity making temperatures feel between 110 to 115 degrees appears likely.



