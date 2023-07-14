Sanders appoints former legislator Ken Bragg to education board





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed former state representative Ken Bragg to the Arkansas State Board of Education, the governor announced at a news conference Thursday at the Capitol.

Bragg is a Republican from Sheridan who served in the Legislature for 10 years, and most recently worked in Sanders' office as a legislative liaison helping to draft her signature education reform, the LEARNS Act. Bragg, 73, replaces Ouida Newton, whose term expired at the end of June. Bragg's term will last until June 2030.

"He worked on the LEARNS Act when it was still in its infancy and has helped us shepherd it through this legislative session," said the Republican governor, who declined to take questions at the news conference. "He knows the law like the back of his hand because he helped write a lot of it."

Bragg thanked Sanders for the appointment, saying as a newly appointed member of the state Board of Education "I think we're all committed to being able to provide solid, quality education for every student that meets their individual needs."

During his time in the General Assembly, Bragg served as majority leader and assistant speaker pro-tempore and served on the House Education Committee. Bragg said he had a special interest in technical education programs, noting a provision in the LEARNS Act that calls for a dual track diploma for students looking to enter the workforce immediately after graduation.

Also during his time in office, Bragg sponsored a law to create a state income tax credit to fund scholarships for needy children to attend private schools.

Prior to his time in the Legislature, Bragg was an alderman on the Sheridan City Council for 16 years.

Bragg is Sanders' first appointment to the state Board of Education, joining Sarah Moore, Randy Henderson, O. Fitzgerald Hill, Kathy McFetridge, Lisa Hunter, Steve Sutton, Jeff Wood and Adrienne Woods, all of whom were appointed by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Bragg has a degree in forestry from Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas and later worked for International Paper. For several years, he helped organize the lumberjack competition at Sheridan's Timberfest. Bragg's wife, Beverly, is a retired public school teacher. He also is the father-in-law of Arkansas Inspector General Allison Bragg.

"As reforms outlined in the LEARNS Act are implemented, including compensating and rewarding quality teachers, improving early childhood literacy and empowering parents to make decisions in the best interest of their child, we can think of no better addition to the Board than someone who has deep knowledge of LEARNS and the vision to see it implemented in ways that will best serve Arkansas families," said Laurie Lee, chairman of the Reform Alliance, an education policy group that backs school choice.

Sanders called the LEARNS Act, which she signed into law in March, "the largest overhaul of the state's education system in Arkansas history." The 145-page education law covers a wide range of issues, from increasing starting pay for teachers to state-funded vouchers for students to attend a private or home school, higher literacy standards for elementary students, a ban on Critical Race Theory and new guidelines for school safety.

However, since its passage the LEARNS Act has been met with a legal challenge that has left it in limbo for the time being. In May, a group of Phillips County residents and two public education activists filed a lawsuit challenging the LEARNS Act's emergency clause, a legislative procedure that allows the bill to take effect immediately.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright sided with the plaintiffs on June 30, saying the emergency clause "was not passed in accordance with the Arkansas Constitution." Instead, the LEARNS Act will take effect Aug. 1, Wright said.

Attorney General Tim Griffin has appealed the ruling to the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Because of Wright's ruling, the state Board of Education voted unanimously to take control of the Marvell-Elaine School District. The board had previously used a provision of the LEARNS Act to approve a transformation contract allowing the Friendship Education Foundation, a charter school nonprofit, to run the district.





Former state Rep. Ken Bragg shakes hands with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders after being named to the state Board of Education on Thursday at the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





