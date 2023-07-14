Sherwood Animal Shelter closes temporarily to public

The Sherwood Animal Shelter has temporarily closed to the public.

Sherwood Police Capt. Jamie Hartman said on Thursday that the shelter would remain closed for 10 days.

Hartman said a puppy was brought in on Monday that tested positive for canine parvovirus on Thursday, and 10 days is the quarantine period.

She said that puppy has been in quarantine since it came in, but the shelter needed to stop intakes and adoptions for 10 days just to be safe. The shelter was already at capacity and not taking animals in, encouraging people instead to seek homes for them via social media.

Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious viral disease of dogs that commonly causes acute gastrointestinal illness in puppies.

"We probably caught it really, really early," said Hartman. "But because of that, we've gotten a recommendation from the vet that we need to, just for safety protocol and for the interest of everybody here that we have at our facility and then anyone we may have coming in to look at any pets that we have here, it was best to close to the public, just until we pass that quarantine period of 10 days."

Hartman said they don't believe any other animals at the shelter -- besides that one puppy -- have parvovirus.

"But because that puppy was in our facility and we had contact with it, we're just trying to make sure that we take the correct precautions," she said. "If they had vaccinated like they should, this is absolutely preventable."

Hartman said six dogs -- an adult and five puppies -- were left near the shelter on North Hills Boulevard. She said it appeared the dogs were left in the street, and early Monday morning they were hit by a car.

Only two of the puppies survived, and one of them, which was taken to a veterinarian, needs surgery for a broken hip and pelvis, said Hartman. Both puppies, which Hartman described as doodles, have tested positive for parvovirus.

Hartman said a fundraising campaign has been started to raise money for the medical treatment and surgery costs for the dogs at gofundme.com/f/please-help-doodle-get-the-surgery-he-needs.

Hartman said both puppies will be available for fostering and adoption.

Although the shelter wasn't officially taking animals for adoption on Monday, Hartman said the person who left the dogs in the street could have put them inside a fenced-in area at the shelter instead.

"I would rather dogs be dumped [at the shelter] than left in the roadway to be killed," she said.