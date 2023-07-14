State Board of Education notebook

Two are promoted in state education

Sheila Whitlow has been named an associate deputy commissioner for the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, a role that will include serving as interim superintendent of the state-controlled Marvell-Elaine School District for the next few weeks.

Stacy Smith, the state division’s deputy commissioner, announced during Thursday’s state Board of Education meeting the promotion to associate deputy for both Whitlow and Eric Saunders.

Both have worked with Smith in the agency’s Office of Coordinated Support Services to assist school districts that are labeled as Level 5 in need of intensive support or have been taken over by the state because of academic and/or financial problems.

The appointments of Whitlow and Saunders to the new associate deputy jobs follow the recent retirement of the agency’s deputy commissioner, Ivy Pfeffer. Smith said Pfeffer’s position will not be filled.

The Marvell-Elaine district is operating under direct state control until the Arkansas LEARNS Act of 2023 goes into effect Aug. 1, if not before. At that time, state officials expect to exercise a provision in the new law enabling them to contract with a third-party organization that would take over the day-today operation of the tiny system in Phillips County.

“Messy doesn’t even describe it,” Smith said about conditions in the Marvell-Elaine district. “There is so much to be done, but Sheila and Eric … have been down there on site and have just rolled up their sleeves and are just digging in.”

State board tables reports till August

The Arkansas Board of Education voted to table action on annual reports submitted by the state’s 15 education service cooperatives.

Education Board member Jeff Wood made the motion to delay action on the reports until August to get more financial information from the regional cooperatives, whose members are local school systems.

Audie Alumbaugh, an audience member at the board meeting, asked the board for the delay out of her concerns regarding the cooperatives’ operation of alternative learning environment programs, particularly that of the Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative in Plumerville.

Attendance rules violated by district

The Cutter Morning Star School District’s accreditation by the state is on probation for violating a state standard calling for maintaining accurate student attendance records in a state-approved format.

The Arkansas Board of Education voted for the accredited-probation status for the district Thursday after a hearing in which the Garland County school system was accused of enrolling students in Cutter Morning Star in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years for whom the district provided no educational services.

The district reportedly enrolled seven students in 2021-2022 and 19 students in 2022-2023 who were at the same time students in the private All Children’s Academy.

“According to interviews, these dually enrolled students are receiving full-time, faith based curriculum and instruction from All Children’s Academy,” stated a May 17, 2023, Department of Education letter to the school system.

And, “CMS is receiving average daily membership on the dually enrolled students,” the state letter also said and directed that the school district’s state aid for this past year be reduced by $55,339 and that the district pay back $33,306.

The letter was written by Deborah Coffman who was the state agency’s assistant commissioner for public school accountability until she retired recently.

Nancy Anderson, superintendent of the Cutter Morning Star district, told the board the attendance errors were unintentional and at least partly the result of her erroneous belief that the district had a state-approved alternative learning environment program to support students.