The Southern Fried Podcast: Arkansas' workforce with Randy Zook

Randy Zook, President and CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, joins Rex Nelson on this week's episode to discuss the state's workforce on the heels of a record-setting 2.7% unemployment rate.

Zook and Nelson discuss efforts to boost new employment in vital job sectors. They also break down the biggest employment drivers around the state.

