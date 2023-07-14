Sections
OPINION | PODCAST

The Southern Fried Podcast: Arkansas' workforce with Randy Zook

by Rex Nelson | Today at 10:59 a.m.

Randy Zook, President and CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, joins Rex Nelson on this week's episode to discuss the state's workforce on the heels of a record-setting 2.7% unemployment rate

Zook and Nelson discuss efforts to boost new employment in vital job sectors. They also break down the biggest employment drivers around the state. 

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.

