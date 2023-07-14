Trails group gathers at Northwest Arkansas Community College, develops national test

BENTONVILLE -- Industry professionals met at Northwest Arkansas Community College this week and developed the first national test to standardize trail-building and maintenance training practices, a school official said.

Thirteen experts joined in the three-day workshop, said Megan Bolinder, executive director of the college's bicycle and trails programs.

In addition to the college, the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute and bicycle trail leaders participated. The institute focuses on customized solutions to improve workforces, according to a news release from the college.

"It's both the training and the practices," Bolinder said. "Right now, there is no standard for how/what is taught, and this assessment test now outlines best practices for building and maintenance."

The 120-question exam can be used in higher education or by potential employers, Bolinder said. Decisions about the test's content were made through the group's consensus, Bolinder said.

"This is the most exciting thing I think I've been involved with for years and years," said Mike Passo, executive director of American Trails, a national organization that's been working on behalf of trail interests since 1988, according to its website. "I think this is a complete game-changer for our industry. It's going to professionalize the industry."

The demand for trails has never been greater, Passo said. Many people with expertise in the trails community are retiring, Passo said, and establishing an official system can bring more professionals and volunteers into the business.

The assessment covers trails in general, whether for biking, hiking or other uses, Bolinder said.

"There being an assessment that's national elevates the profession," Bolinder said. "Because employers know, workers know what kind of training they're going to get. That impacts the quality of the workforce. Most professions have some kind of standardization, and this is the first attempt to bring that together for trail-building and maintenance."

The assessment must be pilot-tested over the next year before it goes into use, Bolinder said.

The test includes questions about sustainable trail principles, safety and environmental responsibility, she said.

"The assumption is that when they've taken this test, someone is a competent trail technician and can be trusted to be on a crew out on the field," Bolinder said.

A grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation supported this week's workshop, Bolinder said.

"I thought it was excellent," Passo said of the workshop. "I came in a little trepidatious because some of these things, we've been working for 30 years to come to a consensus on. So you get a bunch of really opinionated trail builders in a room, and you never know what's going to come out. But this group was very collaborative and willing to listen, and that's what's key, I think."

John Foster, president and CEO of the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute, said his group is excited to be a part of this initiative, according to the college's news release.

"In addition to helping to evaluate and certify the technical aspects of planning and building mountain biking trails, we are proud to be contributing to healthy lifestyles," Foster said. "We hope that our contribution will not only benefit the people of Arkansas, but mountain biking enthusiasts around the world."

The college's trails program -- Trails Trade School -- is scheduled to begin in fall 2024, Bolinder said. It's a combination of three programs: bicycle technician, trail technician and construction technology, she said.

It "allows us to focus efforts not only on meeting high-demand job needs regionally in construction but also providing a pathway for this workforce to also meet statewide needs in the outdoor recreation economy," Bolinder said.