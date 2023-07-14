Traumatized lives

Over the past 20 years I've conducted lengthy interviews with scores and scores of people in refugee camps, internally displaced persons camps, war zones and in nations recovering from genocide, everywhere from Rwanda to Sudan to Ukraine.

In light of the fact that I was recently in Ukraine during its ongoing war with Russia, the faces and stories of Ukrainian civilians I interviewed are among those freshest in my mind.

The sadness of the interviewees' countenances, their halting voices, and their recounting of ongoing fears and losses touch one deeply. The stories of their barely escaping with their lives, the sadistic brutality of the Russians, and the horror of being stuck where the fusillade of missiles wreak havoc day and night both sadden and anger the listener.

What I delineate herein are some of the most memorable stories I heard, many of which I know I shall vividly recall over the course of the rest of my life. Together, they not only provide a unique picture of what Ukrainian civilians have experienced on a daily basis over the past year and a half, but what the individuals continue to be haunted by as they attempt to make new lives for themselves far from the bombed-out areas from which they have fled.

Since I conducted over 80 hours of interviews, what is shared here is a mere fraction of what I heard from the survivors about their nightmarish experiences.

A woman in her 40s, a lawyer, recounted in a good amount of detail her husband's travails as a Ukrainian soldier: "As you know, we have had war since 2014. In 2018, while he was in Mariupol, where he had spent three years defending the town, he was de-mining when he got injured from shrapnel.

"He spent time in four different hospitals in four different cities. He lost partial sight in both eyes, and is increasingly losing his sight. He also went partially deaf, and over time his hearing has become more and more difficult. Now he can hardly hear. Also ever since he has stuttered."

A young man of 25, a teacher of computer science who had resided in Bakhmut, an area decimated by the Russians, related the following: "A mortar landed behind me, a second one exploded in the air in front me, and a third one fell about 20 meters from my wife and I. We raced to our building's basement. My wife was crying and shouting, and I could see her mouth moving but I could hear nothing! And I also found I had great difficulty breathing.

"Doctors took me into surgery and extracted three pieces of shrapnel from my belly. I was lucky that that shrapnel had not hit my lungs, heart or other organs; otherwise I could have been killed. The surgeons cut out part of my stomach and colon. There were also pieces of shrapnel in my flanks. Another piece of shrapnel hit my shoulder and broke it. After a few days in Dnipro, I got a colostomy bag."

A 35-year-old lathe operator from a village called Udarnyk spoke about the Russians "acting as if they owned everything in the village they suddenly occupied. ... There are a few apartment houses near my home, and every evening Russian soldiers threw grenades off the balconies--just to scare people, just for fun. Not long after the Russians arrived, they began stealing products and possessions of people. They would sell them to other civilians. Tell me where in the world you can purchase a Mitsubishi police car for 10 burgers! But that is what happened."

A woman in her mid-60s who worked as a shop assistant in the city of Kherson reported the following after her city was repeatedly attacked by Russian missiles: "My granddaughter, 15 years old, cried, "We have to leave!'

"She was hysterical all day long for a week. Every time there was an explosion, she got more and more hysterical. She feared we were going to get killed. She often screamed that she feared that her mother and I would get killed, and that she would end up an orphan. Speaking of her own possible death, she cried and cried, 'I am young, and I want to live!'"

To attempt to even begin to imagine the hell innocent Ukrainian civilians are experiencing day in and day out in those villages, towns and cities closest to the war front, one needs to multiply each of the above stories by tens, if not hundreds, of thousands.

Samuel Totten, professor emeritus at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, is a longtime scholar of crimes against humanity and genocide. He is currently preparing for his second trip to Ukraine during which he plans to travel to Kyiv and beyond in order to gain a greater sense of the impact of the war on innocent civilians.