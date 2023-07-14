Two 4-star recruits set to make announcements





If University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and staff lands two coveted 4-star prospects today with running back Braylen Russell and cornerback Selman Bridges announcing decisions, the Hogs could challenge for one of their better recruiting classes in years.

Russell, 6-2, 230 pounds, of Benton, will announce his college decision between Arkansas, Tennessee and South Carolina during a 6:30 p.m. ceremony at the school cafeteria. He made official visits to the three finalists.

On3.com rates Russell as a 4-star prospect and the No. 27 running back in the nation for the 2024 class. His industry-rating of 89.80 would be sixth-best among the current Arkansas commitments.

The industry rating weighs the four major recruiting services based on past performance data, overall scouting and recruiting coverage investment.

Russell rushed 240 times for 1,685 yards and 26 touchdowns, and had 22 receptions for 224 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network visited with Russell in the spring and in December.

"I was very impressed with his combination of size, speed and balance," Lemming said. "He runs at 11.1 [seconds] in the 100 meters. He's a terrific all-around athlete with great production. I also gave him 4-stars plus."

Russell committed to the Hogs while playing at Hot Springs Lakeside during the Mississippi State game in 2021 and reopened his recruitment about 11 months later.

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith heads up his recruitment for the Razorbacks.

Bridges, 6-3, 170, of Temple (Texas) Lake Belton, is a consensus 4-star prospect and is rated the No. 9 cornerback and No. 75 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class by On3.com.

He's expected to announce his college decision at 7 p.m. today. He officially visited Arkansas, TCU and Texas.

He announced a top nine of Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Southern Cal. He had 42 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 6 pass breakups and 2 interceptions as a junior and returned 1 interception for a touchdown.

"Bridges is an exceptionally long corner with All-American skills," Lemming said. "Met him when I was in the Waco area and came away very impressed with his all-around athletic ability. Quick backpedal and smooth transition. I give him 4-stars plus. He and Russell are two of the best in the nation."

Razorback co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson are recruiting Bridges.

His 93.89 rating would rank him No. 1 among the Arkansas commitments. Defensive lineman Charleston Collins is the highest-ranked current commitment at 93.77.

The Hogs currently have six industry-rated 4-star prospects currently committed. The addition of Russell and Bridges could put the Razorbacks in line to possibly have one of their best recruiting classes in the past 21 years, according to On3.com.

Former Arkansas coach Chad Morris signed 10 4-star recruits in 2019 and the class finished No. 18 in On3.com team rankings. Former Razorback coach Houston Nutt's 2004 signing class featured nine 4-star prospects and finished No. 15 nationally, according to On3.com's industry-rated system.

The Hogs signed seven industry-rated 4-star prospects in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





Braylen Russell highlights

arkansasonline.com/russell714/









Braylen Russell







Selman Bridges





