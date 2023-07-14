U.S. runs $228B deficit in June

The federal government's $228 billion budget deficit in June was slightly lower than in May but still 156% higher than the $89 billion monthly deficit reported a year ago, the U.S. Treasury Department reported Thursday.

"There really isn't anything too terribly new in this report other than a continuation of trends and a rebalancing of the borrowing from the public. I think that's significant," said Michael Pakko, chief economist and state economic forecaster for the Arkansas Economic Development Institute.

"The Treasury's having to move money around in light of the debt ceiling issue, but now that that's been resolved, they're back to borrowing from the public and cash holdings are replenished as well."

The federal government's receipts fell 9% and outlays rose 18% in June compared to a year ago, Reuters reported Thursday.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenues fell 11% compared to the same period of time a year prior, Reuters reported.

"For the current fiscal year to date, we're now nine months, the accumulated deficit so far ... $1.39 trillion, surpassed last year's entire deficit and we still have three months to go in this fiscal year," Pakko said.

"According to this report, we're expecting the deficit for the full year to be $1.569 trillion, significantly higher than last year and still stubbornly above one trillion dollars."

The national debt rose from $31.4 trillion on June 1 to $32.5 trillion by Thursday; debt held by the public rose from $24.6 trillion on June 1 to $25.6 trillion by Thursday.

"The interest on public debt is rising, but it's not a whole lot higher than it was a month ago; it is higher than a year ago," Pakko said.

"The borrowing from the public was way up last month; as a matter of fact, it accounted for about 73% of the entire borrowing for the fiscal year so far, and we haven't made up for it in time for other extraordinary measures, to keep from having to borrow."

The Federal Reserve has been earning less money -- $93 billion less this year -- because it is paying higher interest on bank reserves and no longer has positive net income, according to Reuters reporting.

"The Fed is now basically paying higher interest rates on the deposits that banks are holding with the Fed and for that matter, if they had to liquidate their holdings with [U.S.] Treasury Security, they would take a pretty big loss, but they don't have to, so it's not really a factor," Pakko said.

Inflation in June was at 3%, the lowest since early 2021, partly because of easing prices for groceries, gas, used cars and airfares, the government reported Wednesday. But that's still higher than the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Spikes in food and energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last spring have since cooled down and slowed overall inflation; inflation is well below the peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

The government also reported a small but healthy increase in hiring in June, with the unemployment rate dropping from 3.7% to 3.6%.