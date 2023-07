A Vilonia man was killed Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. 64 in Conway, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Joshua Boston, 39, was fatally injured around 7:28 a.m. when the 2018 Toyota Camry he was driving east on U.S. 64 veered into the lane of westbound traffic and collided with three other vehicles in rapid succession, the report states.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was rainy and cloudy at the time and the road was wet.