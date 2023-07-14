The world in brief: War crimes again investigated in Darfur





War crimes again investigated in Darfur

UNITED NATIONS -- The International Criminal Court prosecutor said Thursday he is investigating new allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan's western Darfur region during the current conflict that has killed and displaced thousands.

Karim Khan told the U.N. Security Council that fighting between government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Security Forces has spilled into Darfur where war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed back in 2003. He said the country is now "in peril of allowing history to repeat itself," Khan said.

In 2005, the Security Council referred the situation in Darfur to the international court and Khan said it still has a mandate under that measure to investigate crimes. He said people in the vast region are living in fear of their lives, in the middle of conflict and with their homes burning.

Water thrown; Kosovo lawmakers brawl

PRISTINA, Kosovo -- A brawl erupted in the Kosovo parliament on Thursday after an opposition lawmaker threw water on Prime Minister Albin Kurti while he was speaking about government measures to defuse tensions with ethnic Serbs in the country's north.

Kosovo opposition parties have criticized Kurti's policies in the north that have strained relations with key Western allies.

The United States and the European Union have pressured Kurti to help calm the situation after violence broke out in May after police-backed ethnic Albanian mayors took office following an election that the ethnic Serb majority in the area had widely boycotted.

Dozens of people were injured in clashes between local Serbs and Kosovo police and NATO-led peacekeepers, fueling fears of a conflict similar to the one in 1998-99 that killed more than 10,000 people.

On Wednesday, Kurti announced he would reduce the number of special police officers stationed outside four municipal buildings in ethnic Serb-majority areas in northern Kosovo, and hold new mayoral elections in each of the towns.

A number of special police forces has withdrawn from the municipal buildings. The move angered the opposition, who argued that Kurti "experimented" for months and jeopardized Kosovo's international position only to back down later.

Lawmaker Mergim Lushtaku from the Democratic Party of Kosovo approached Kurti while he was speaking and threw water at him, triggering the brawl. Earlier, Kurti's deputy Besnik Beslimi had torn up a drawing mocking Kurti that the opposition had given the prime minister.

Local media said Kurti was escorted out of the assembly hall during the chaos.

Ghana deporting refugees, U.N. says

ACCRA, Ghana -- Ghana has forcibly deported hundreds of people fleeing violence from Burkina Faso, the United Nations refugee agency said Thursday.

Approximately 251 people were expelled, most of them women and children seeking safety in northern Ghana, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

"It's not a voluntary repatriation," Alpha Seydi Ba, senior communications officer for the office, told The Associated Press.

In a statement Wednesday, the U.N. called on Ghana to cease these expulsions "and guarantee access to the territory and asylum to nationals of Burkina Faso seeking international protection."

Under international human rights law, the principle of nonrefoulement guarantees that no one should be returned to a country where they would face torture, cruel or degrading treatment, or punishment. The U.N.'s statement said Ghana was violating the principle.

Extremist violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group has ravaged Burkina Faso for years, killing thousands and displacing more than 2 million people internally. Thousands more have fled across the border.

As of last July, nearly 40,000 people had left, with half going to Mali, more than 11,000 to Niger and 8,000 to Ghana.

Iran's leader tightens ties on Africa tour

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi was welcomed in Zimbabwe on Thursday by people singing songs criticizing the West as he made his last stop on a three-nation Africa trip aimed at finding new trade alliances to soften the impact of U.S. sanctions on his nation.

Raisi was greeted at Harare's international airport by Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and dozens of supporters waving Zimbabwe and Iran flags and holding placards with Raisi's image.

Both countries are under U.S. sanctions and Raisi's trip to Africa, which has already included stops in Kenya and Uganda, highlights Iran's efforts to counter those heavy economic punishments.

Iran and Zimbabwe already have a joint permanent commission on political and trade relations and officials on Thursday signed 12 new memorandums of understanding, including agreements on agriculture, pharmaceuticals, telecoms, gas, energy and education.

Iran also signed agreements with Kenya and Uganda on Wednesday.

"Our cooperation with Zimbabwe and our cooperation with the African continent, which is a continent full of potential, could help us for mutual advances," Raisi said in translated comments in Zimbabwe.

Sudanese Ambassador to the United Nations Al-Harith Idriss Al-Harith Mohamed, third from right bottom, listens as Karim Khan, third from right top, Prosecutor of International Criminal Court, addresses a Security Council meeting on the situation in Sudan, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)







Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi (center) is seen upon his arrival Thursday at Robert Mugabe airport in Harare, Zimbabwe. (AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)





