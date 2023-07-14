Watson Chapel transition pushes on

Watson Chapel Junior High School is taking on a new scene with a different face in the lead role.

Jeremy Vincent was elevated to principal from assistant principal last month, just in time to help school and district staff members with the transition from a soon-to-be demolished campus to the nearby L.L. Owen Elementary building, which housed second and third grades for years. The old junior high school, built in 1945, is scheduled to be taken down in October.

"L.L. Owen is a smaller building. We're looking to keep our kids kind of contained, sixth grade in one hallway, seventh grade in one and eighth grade in one," said Vincent, replacing Uyolanda Wilson, who resigned. "So, with ID'ing the students, our assistant principal there and all other support staff, we'll be able to monitor students' activities in the classroom and outside of the classroom when it comes to recess. We're going to three lunches this year, so it'll be important that all our personnel are available to observe and monitor the activity that's going on in the cafeteria and when they leave the cafeteria and the playground."

The Watson Chapel School District is planning construction of a new high school to be built at the old junior high site. The new school, scheduled to open by the start of the 2025-26 school year, will be designed to increase safety, a major bullet point for a district that has endured an on-campus shooting and multiple threats in the past 2½ years.

The present high school will be reconfigured to the junior high when the new high school opens. For now, the Owen name will be dropped from the Oakwood Road campus and the name Watson Chapel Junior High School will be maintained, although sixth graders, typically classified as middle-schoolers, are joining the student body.

In addition, the junior high students can look forward to more kid-friendly equipment so that "kids can be kids," Vincent emphasized.

"At the heart of each student, they're still a kid," he said. "They'll want to get out and play, so we're going to provide them with opportunities to release energy, and hopefully they're able to release that energy positively. That's the stated expectation, so when they come back in the classroom, they'll come back focused on the learning targets that we've set for them."

Ninth grade is moving from junior high to high school in the WCSD, and high school Principal Henry Webb said his staff has been making room for the upcoming freshmen and their teachers.

"High school should be ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th," Webb said. "That helps out with our credits because of the fact we know exactly what our students need. That's a big plus for us."

Ninth graders will also participate in extracurricular activities with the 10th-12th graders rather than with the junior high students, Webb said. The teachers moving in from the junior high also are teaming with high school teachers to participate in professional learning communities, or PLCs, which are smaller groups that help teachers grow in their practice and students meet targets for academic improvement.

"Food makes a big difference. We bring it in, they all sit together and they talk and collaborate," Webb added.

Ten high school students have been hired to help WCSD support services director John Hayden and his staff with moving materials from the old junior high campus to the Owen building.

"We just needed a few more hands and a little muscle," Hayden said. "The students came and they've done a good job. It really made a difference for us this year.

Hayden estimated 75% of the WCSD teachers are going to a new classroom. In addition to the changes at the secondary schools, pre-kindergartners through second graders will attend Edgewood Elementary and grades 3-5 will be served at Coleman Elementary.

The first day of school in the WCSD is Aug. 14.

"To get all these teachers' classrooms transitioned, moved and trying to figure out where they're going in a short period of time, that was probably the biggest challenge because we've got teachers who haven't even been hired yet," Hayden said. "We have a new librarian, so that changes what we've done. It's been a lot of hard work, but it's gone fairly well."

