WC grad honored as co-pitcher of month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Watson Chapel graduate Tink Hence was named the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league co-pitcher of the month for June.

Hence, the Cardinals’ top-ranked pitching prospect and No. 2 overall prospect, went 2-0 in June with High-A Peoria (Ill.) He finished the month with a 2.57 ERA, 0.95 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) and 20 strikeouts in 21 innings.

His great month was rewarded July 1 with a promotion to Double-A Springfield (Mo.). He also pitched in the MLB All-Star Futures Game July 8 in Seattle, helping the National League win 5-0 over the American League with a scoreless second inning.

He made his Double-A debut July 4, allowing one run in a five-inning start against Amarillo (Texas).

The Cardinals’ other co-pitcher of the month is Max Rajcic, playing for Single-A Palm Beach (Fla.) Rajcic, who was drafted out of UCLA last year, was promoted to Peoria on June 26. He is the Cardinals’ No. 16-ranked prospect.

The Cardinals’ minor league player of the month is Nick Dunn, Hence’s teammate in Springfield. The former University of Maryland Terrapin was drafted in 2018.