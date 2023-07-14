Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WC grad honored as co-pitcher of month

by Staff report | Today at 2:42 a.m.
Pitcher Tink Hence of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team is shown in this 2023 file photo. (AP/Lynne Sladky)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Watson Chapel graduate Tink Hence was named the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor league co-pitcher of the month for June.

Hence, the Cardinals’ top-ranked pitching prospect and No. 2 overall prospect, went 2-0 in June with High-A Peoria (Ill.) He finished the month with a 2.57 ERA, 0.95 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) and 20 strikeouts in 21 innings.

His great month was rewarded July 1 with a promotion to Double-A Springfield (Mo.). He also pitched in the MLB All-Star Futures Game July 8 in Seattle, helping the National League win 5-0 over the American League with a scoreless second inning.

He made his Double-A debut July 4, allowing one run in a five-inning start against Amarillo (Texas).

The Cardinals’ other co-pitcher of the month is Max Rajcic, playing for Single-A Palm Beach (Fla.) Rajcic, who was drafted out of UCLA last year, was promoted to Peoria on June 26. He is the Cardinals’ No. 16-ranked prospect.

The Cardinals’ minor league player of the month is Nick Dunn, Hence’s teammate in Springfield. The former University of Maryland Terrapin was drafted in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT