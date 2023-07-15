Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Actors’ strike leaves many Arkansas-set films in limbo

Effects reach far beyond the crew by Tony Holt | Today at 4:34 a.m.
Susan Sarandon and Bill Irwin march Friday with Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America members protesting in front of Warner Bros. headquarters in New York. In Los Angeles and New York, actors and screenwriters braved the heat to admonish the major studios and demand a new deal. (The New York Times/Andres Kudacki)

A mermaid movie in production in Northwest Arkansas is likely to move forward, but other film projects across the state are in limbo...

Print Headline: Actors’ strike ripples over state movie locations

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT