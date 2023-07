Hot Springs, 1910: “B is much better since he came home. The children have just got over the measles. My health is poor … Sickness has put me behind with my work.” The card of ills was of Longhran Square, later commonly called COMO Square where Central, Ouachita, Market and Orange streets met. Several buildings past the fountain survive, although quite altered — the Woodcock building to the right is missing its top floor today. Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

