Arkansas Supreme Court to close office responsible for providing ethics opinions to Arkansas lawyers

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Friday announced plans to close an office it established nearly two years ago to provide attorneys with guidance and responses to ethical questions.

In a succinct per curiam decision, justices said that because of budgetary constraints, the Office of Ethics Counsel would no longer be funded as of Aug. 1.

"The office will be closed on that date, and the court will no longer employ an Ethics Counsel," the order states.

The office is supported through the high court's separate Bar of Arkansas financial account, which is funded solely by annual law license fees paid by Arkansas attorneys, according to the order.

The purpose of the Office of Ethics Counsel is to provide Arkansas licensed attorneys in good standing and pro hac vice admittees free information and informal guidance, advice and opinion in the areas of attorney ethical conduct. The office also offers interpretation of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys at law and review of proposed attorney advertising, marketing and solicitation materials, according to the office's website.

Justices expressed appreciation to ethics counsel Stark Ligon in the order.

Ligon said Friday he is the only employee of the Office of Ethics Counsel. While he was unsure of the exact number of advisory opinions he has issued since the office was created in 2021, he said the figure was in the hundreds.

Ligon, who recently turned 78, said he plans to spend time with his family when the office closes.

"I hope to take a little bit of time off and enjoy not working every day," he said during a phone call.

Ligon said he also might consider taking interesting part-time work.

"I had a long, challenging and interesting career as an Arkansas lawyer," he said. "I was privileged to serve in lots of different areas and capacities. I hope I upheld the high standards that were required of and expected of me in each capacity in which I served."

Along with working as a lawyer, Ligon previously served as a circuit court judge and was director of the Office of the Committee on Professional Conduct.

Ligon's current annual salary is $105,727.86, said Melanie Fleming, financial officer for the Arkansas Supreme Court, in an email Friday.

Margaret Dobson, president of the Arkansas Bar Association, said the Office of Ethics Counsel has been an "extremely valuable resource" for Arkansas lawyers.

"[Ligon] is just brilliant," she said. "It's been nice to have someone you could call who could quote rules."

Dobson said she and the Arkansas Bar Association have run questions by Ligon. Still, Dobson said she understands the budget constraints that led the high court to decide to close the office.

She noted that several other important programs are funded by the same pot of money, including the Office of the Committee on Professional Conduct and the Judges and Lawyers Assistance program, which aims to help judges, attorneys and others who have substance-abuse or mental-health issues.

To fill the gap left by the Office of Ethics Counsel, Dobson said the Arkansas Bar Association is looking to revitalize its ethics committee.

The Office of Ethics Counsel's website will be deactivated when the office is closed. The office's archived files will be maintained by the clerk of the state Supreme Court as confidential. The files will be destroyed as provided by rules or other orders issued by the court, justices said in their order.

The high court established the office in a split decision in September 2021. Chief Justice John Dan Kemp along with Justices Robin Wynne, Courtney Rae Hudson and Karen Baker supported the order. Justices Barbara Webb, Shawn Womack and Rhonda Wood dissented.

In her dissent, co-signed by Wood, Webb wrote "the need for such a resource has not been clearly determined."

"I do not oppose providing Arkansas attorneys with guidance regarding the Rules of Professional Conduct," Webb wrote. "[However,] I think it would be prudent to launch this new service as a pilot program for a limited period of time -- perhaps just one year."

In an emailed statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at the time of the office's creation, Kemp said the high court "recognizes that a practitioner's access to expert ethics counsel before or during an ethical dilemma will increase the likelihood of an attorney successfully navigating ethical challenges and serving clients and the public at large with the best possible practices."

The makeup of the court has changed since the justices established the office. Last week, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Cody Hiland, former U.S. attorney and past chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas, to fill a vacancy on the court created when Wynne died last month.