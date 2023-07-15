Arkansas’ U.S. House members celebrate NDAA despite its bleak Senate chances

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas' delegates in the U.S. House of Representatives backed the chamber's version of the National Defense Authorization Act on Friday, touting provisions affecting the Natural State and defense-related issues.

The House passed the sweeping measure permitting national defense spending and projects in a 219-210 vote largely along party lines. Four Republicans opposed the legislation, and an equal number of Democrats supported passage.

The vote is typically a bipartisan affair, but the House Democratic Caucus shunned the legislation after Republicans successfully approved language on conservative priorities, including amendments blocking funds related to abortion services and gender-affirming care for troops.

"You know and I know we still have work to do in conference to try to get a report out that we can all agree with," Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican from Rogers, said following Friday's vote.

"This allows us an opportunity to have the conversation with the Senate, but by no means, this hasn't been signed into law. And the version we will send over is likely not going to be signed into law."

Womack and Arkansas' three other House members -- Reps. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro, French Hill of Little Rock and Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs -- supported the measure.

The $886 billion measure authorizes a 5.2% pay increase in service member basic pay and millions of dollars covering housing, child care and health care expenses for military personnel. The legislation additionally allows for the purchase of military equipment, including devices manufactured in Arkansas. Westerman's office emphasized funding for munitions manufactured in his district, including parts and guided rocket systems manufactured at Highland Industrial Park in Camden.

Arkansas' lawmakers celebrated their efforts to get language in the House measure. Crawford pushed a section authorizing the former Eaker Air Force Base site in Blytheville as the National Cold War Museum, in which exhibits will focus on the United States' actions and global events during this era.

The Jonesboro lawmaker additionally advocated for designating an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Corps with the Army. Crawford served as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician in the military decades before entering public office.

"As a veteran, I know firsthand how critical it is that our armed forces are prepared and have the tools to carry out their mission successfully and come home safe," Crawford said Friday in a statement.

Womack noted the defense legislation continues support for the Foreign Military Sales program at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, including the authorization of $75.5 million for construction projects.

"It has such a powerful relationship to national security with the training of pilots that are going to be buying our fifth-generation aircraft," the Rogers congressman said of the program.

Westerman and Womack successfully advocated for an amendment concerning the former Army-Navy General Hospital in Hot Springs. The state of Arkansas took over the site in 1960 to use as a rehabilitation center. The state has not used the facility, which is now in poor condition, since 2019.

The amendment would grant authority to the U.S. Department of Defense to provide the state with grant funding for managing on-site security and site-planning efforts.

Speaking to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Westerman said the building -- which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places -- currently poses safety and environmental risks, mentioning its proximity to Hot Springs National Park.

"It's really a serious issue if this building becomes vacant and something happens to it," he said. "I think everybody's agreed that we want to keep the site secure, and that gives us time to figure out what to do with the property."

Hill advocated for an amendment requiring the Department of Defense to submit a report to Congress concerning possible threats by Iran to American and partner military bases. A member of the House Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees, Hill recently returned from an overseas trip to the Middle East concerning Iran's position in the region and potential security risks.

The Little Rock congressman's office tied one provision of the current defense measure to the 2019 defense law. Hill advocated for language in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act requiring the Defense Department to review records of minority soldiers and determine if these troops were denied valor medals because of discrimination.

The current House bill authorizes the president to posthumously award Private Marcelino Serna with the Medal of Honor. Serna served during World War I, and he has been honored with the Distinguished Service Cross, two Purple Hearts, and military decorations from France and Italy.

There is no chance the Democratic-controlled Senate will approve the House's defense measure because of the Republican-pushed amendments. Legislators successfully pushed language prohibiting the Defense Department from reimbursing expenses for troops seeking abortion services, as well as provisions blocking transgender care and diversity programs.

The House voted Thursday to include an amendment clarifying approved flags to fly at Defense Department properties. The amendment follows outcry from some Republicans -- including the Arkansas House delegation -- over the Department of Veterans Affairs flying LGBTQ+ pride flags at facilities during June, which is observed as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

"This bill reins in Biden Administration policies that treat our military as a laboratory for its radical social agenda, to focus instead squarely on the mission of our armed forces: to be prepared to fight and defeat enemies that threaten our nation's security," Crawford said.

"With threats escalating from China, Iran, and elsewhere, this bill will finance the high-tech military we need, while providing our service members a 5.2% raise."

Hill said he believes a bicameral agreement is possible, but reaching a deal will require a "meeting of minds between House and Senate conferees."

"I have no doubt there will be a compromise in the conference report," he said. "We believe by passing a very solid, well-funded, conservative bill here in the House of Representatives that will strengthen our hand in those negotiations as we go to the Senate."

Leaders with the Senate Armed Services Committee filed the committee's version of the National Defense Authorization Act on Tuesday. Sen. Tom Cotton of Little Rock serves as the top Republican on the committee's Airland Subcommittee.