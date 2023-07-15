Bass guides Heritage Hall to tournament title

SPRINGDALE -- The Southwest Elite 7-on-7 certainly lived up to its name Thursday with top quarterbacks from two states on display.

Three of the four returning quarterbacks from Arkansas' 7A-West Conference as well as three of the best from Oklahoma were throwing touchdown passes from start to finish.

Rogers' Dane Williams, who led the Mountaineers to a 5-1 mark Thursday, threw for 2,366 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

In the third-place game Thursday, he threw touchdown passes to Jansen Garner, Jacob Jenkins and Zeke Parsons in a 23-6 win over Lincoln Christian.

"We've got him back and basically our receivers are back," Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said. "It feels like we've made progress this summer."

Bentonville's Carter Nye had four touchdown passes in a 44-14 win over 7A-West foe Springdale Har-Ber in the ninth-place game.

Nye threw for 2,950 yards and 27 touchdowns last season.

"Nye had his moments where he looked really good," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said. "He's a very talented quarterback with good accuracy and ball placement. He knows what he's doing. He's just going to continue to get better."

Fayetteville's Drake Lindsey also played Thursday. He threw for 3,775 and 37 touchdowns last season.

Bryce Perkins of Van Buren guided the Pointers on Thursday to the seventh-place game and threw two touchdown passes in a 30-16 loss to Owasso, Okla.

Perkins threw for 1,698 and 19 touchdowns last season.

Also playing Thursday was Lincoln Christian quarterback Luke Milligan, the top-rated quarterback in Oklahoma's Class 3A, who threw for 3,460 yards and 40 scores last season.

Muskogee's Jamarian Ficklin, Oklahoma's top-rated quarterback in Class 6A Division II, also played Thursday. He threw for 2,803 yards and 37 touchdowns last season.

Andy Bass guided Oklahoma City Heritage Hall to the Southwest Elite title last year and passed for 2,833 yards and 28 touchdowns last season.

Final tuneups

Thursday marked the end of 7-on-7 play for most of the teams in attendance at the Southwest Elite.

"We've got to transition out of playing catch back to the 11-on-11 mode," Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said. "The big thing, mentally is the biggest part of it and getting physically conditioned to be able to go in August."

Rogers' only loss was to Oklahoma power Bixby 24-21 on Thursday.

"We played really well," Harbison said. "We lost to Bixby by three, but we started the game off with the only pick we threw all day so I'm pretty happy with the way we played against a good program. I thought we were pretty sharp coming back from the break and having a couple of days to get going again. We executed real well on both sides."

Bentonville went 2-3 in pool play and defeated Springdale Har-Ber in the one additional game.

"We had moments where we looked good," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said. "We were 2-3 in pool play, which was a little disappointing but a lot of that was we played some really good teams that operate really good in 7 on 7. This is our last one of the year. We're moving on and focusing on fall camp and preparations for that."

Bentonville also took its junior varsity team to the tournament, and the Tigers' JV went 3-3 with a 20-18 loss to Bixby in the final game.

"I thought we did some good things," Grant said. "We had two teams out here, and I'm real proud of the JV team. They operated really well and did some good things for our young guys. I'm pleased overall with portions of the day."

Har-Ber finished off summer play under new Coach Brett Eckley, going 2-3 in pool play before losing to Bentonville in the final game.

"We had a lot of growth," Eckley said. "We had a couple of guys dinged up, so we had to work through that. We found where we have a lot of depth and where we don't. We've got some stuff there that we have to work on. I was pleased with the kids. We didn't do a great job here at the tail end, but we were in one-score games in two of our four games in pool play. We were close."

Har-Ber has spent the summer searching for a starter at quarterback with seniors Bryce Essex and Braden Sprague, and junior Aiden Evans taking snaps.

Competition will go into August and probably in a scrimmage at Tulsa Union before Har-Ber opens the season against defending Class 5A state champion Little Rock Parkview and Oklahoma Class 6A Division I champion Bixby.

Elite tournament

The Southwest Elite 7-on-7 Tournament remains one of the top summer destinations for teams.

"Great tournament, great teams, great players, great coaches, all of that," Shiloh Christian Coach Tucker Barnard said. "The volunteers and the sponsors that we have here that make this such a great experience for the kids and coaches really keeps bringing them back. There is no shortage of tournaments. There are a lot of places teams can go. What our volunteers and administration are doing here to make this tournament special has been really cool."

This was the first year for the tournament to be played in one day instead of two.

Barnard, who was on his sixth day of being the new head coach, said he would visit with coaches to see about the future format.

"I hope we can keep this going, and I think we will," he said. "I'll visit with the coaches and see what they think. The tournaments can turn into an endurance situation. It feels like the tide is turning a little bit on that. I think this format is a good one, play six games and go home. If they're interested in a two-day tournament, we might be interested in going back to that. This is cheaper on people for travel to come over and not have to spend as much money on hotels. We'll evaluate it when we get done."