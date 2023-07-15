Beekeeping, canning among topics at church’s preparedness fair





Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a preparedness fair in Little Rock last weekend, offering advice on how to survive lean times.

The event, at the meetinghouse in the Otter Creek neighborhood, featured a variety of trappers, canners, water purifiers, beekeepers, gardeners and emergency preparedness experts.

All the advice was free.

In the kitchen, Maria Mae Tobler offered tips on making homemade preserves.

Surrounded by mason jars and how-to guides, she worked to demystify the process for novices.

"What's great about canning, especially salsas and jams, [is] they don't take very long to do," she said. "Once you get everything ready, the process time for jams and jellies is like 10-15 minutes and salsa is like 20 minutes."

To dispel any doubts, she whipped up a batch of carrot cake jam, using shredded carrots, pineapple, pears and sugar.

With canning, "you know what's in your jars, you can feel good about what you're eating and you have supplies if your budget gets short," she said.

Elsewhere in the building, beekeeper Peter Stuckey had one of his bee swarms on display. With a small flashlight, he lit up the outside of the apiary, enabling visitors to spot the queen bee.

He also passed out samples.

"I can get you honey or I can actually give you a piece of honeycomb," Stuckey said, encouraging samplers not to procrastinate.

"You've got to be quick or it's going to drip," he said.

Stuckey, who attends the church's Pinnacle Mountain Ward, is a former president of the Central Arkansas Beekeepers Association.

He's accustomed to being stung, he said. It's an occupational hazard.

Throughout history, there's been demand for honey, he noted.

Stuckey doesn't expect that to change.

"If we get in a situation where the economy fails [or] whatever, I have honey that is sweet. People want sweet," he said.

Latter-day Saint congregations have been holding emergency preparedness fairs for years.

A similar event took place in Bentonville in September.

The church, with headquarters in Salt Lake City, encourages its members to engage in what it calls "family home storage."

"We encourage Church members worldwide to prepare for adversity in life by having a basic supply of food and water and some money in savings," the church's first presidency has stated.

The church urges its members to be practical.

"Do not go to extremes; it is not prudent, for example, to go into debt to establish your food storage all at once. With careful planning, you can, over time, establish a home storage supply and a financial reserve," church leadership has advised.

Early members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints knew a thing or two about living off the grid.

Persecuted in the United States, they fled to the largely desert Utah territory following what soon became known as the Mormon Trail.

Salt Lake City was founded by church president Brigham Young and other Latter-day Saint pioneers in 1847.

The territory's population in 1850 was just 11,380.

In an April 1854 letter to the early settlers, church officials urged them to "fill up your minds with knowledge and wisdom, and your storehouses with grain; raise and preserve your stock; raise your own wool and flax; make your own leather; and manufacture your own clothing, soap, candles, oil, sugar, molasses, glue, combs, brushes, glass, iron, and every other article within your reach, and save your money."

Doing so would "stop this great draining of the precious metals from our midst" and enable them to do more to spread the faith, it stated.

Latter-day Saints were also instructed to care for the needy and the immigrants among them.

"Let not the honest poor suffer, but administer unto them in wisdom," it stated.

This frugality and self-sufficiency helped the early church pioneers and their descendants not only to survive but, eventually, to thrive.

Bill Beaumont, a member of the church's Benton Ward, helped organize the preparedness fair.

He believes the principles that sustained earlier generations remain relevant today.

"When we're self-reliant, we can take care of ourselves, we can take care of our neighbors, our friends and our family," he said.





Bee keeper Peter Stuckey showed off one of his hives and offered visitors honey samples during a preparedness fair at a church in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)





