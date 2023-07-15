Bella Vista planners recommend approval of rezonings

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Planning Commission sent five rezoning requests to the City Council on Monday night.

While the commission can't approve or deny a request to have a parcel rezoned, it can vote to send any request to the council -- which does have the power to approve or deny them -- with a recommendation of approval.

Such was the case Monday night, with three of the requests, two of which were submitted by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, advancing by a 7-0 vote, and the other two by votes of 6-1.

The other agenda item voted on by the commission was the Bella Vista Action Plan Endorsement for the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Regional Bike and Pedestrian Plan update, which also was sent to the council by a 7-0 vote with a recommendation for the updated plan's adoption. This agreement includes such items as suggestions for trail development, continued collection of trail count data, carrying out a comprehensive education/safety program and the initiation of a trail stewardship program.

All of the rezoning requests will be discussed by the City Council during its work session beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the district court building. The council will vote on the items during its July 24 regular session, which begins at 6:30 p.m. at the same location.

The rezoning requests submitted by Property Owners Association Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson were for parcels at 1870 Bella Vista Way, commonly known as the Kingsdale Maintenance Facility, and 15120 Jack Crabtree Road, a location known as the Metfield Secondary Maintenance Facility.

The request is for both parcels to be rezoned from their current conservation district status to neighborhood commercial district.

These requests are the latest in the association's ongoing effort to rezone parcels to reflect a more accurate historical district. Thus far, the council has approved 20 of the association's 21 requests.

The other rezonings forward to the council by the commission Monday night included:

A request by applicant Rob Nelson to rezone a property at 10 Dundonald Lane from conservation to residential single-family. Nelson, with Meadow Lake Homes Design, is requesting the change in order to build a single-family residence at that location.

Mistakenly, the property was not rezoned when properties around it were rezoned years ago, so the request would actually bring the parcel in line with those surrounding it. Two residents living on either side of the property spoke against the rezoning during the public hearing portion of the meeting relating to this agenda item. Both said because of the grade of the property in question, placing a residence and septic tank on it could cause runoff issues and problems for the surrounding parcels.

A request for rezoning of property described as two parcels made by Gene Groseclose on behalf of Cooper Communities for an area that can be found northwest of the Lambeth and Mercy Way intersection. The request asks for a rezoning from residential single-family to neighborhood commercial on both parcels.