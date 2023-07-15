Benton County deputies, kids build relationships in Junior Police Academy

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies spent the past week building relationships with 40 children in the annual Junior Police Academy.

The Sheriff's Office's Police Athletic League program hosts the academy, which is for kids ages 7-12.

Many of this year's participants were recommended by a school counselor, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office. The academy is free for the children, Jenkins said.

The first day of the academy was Monday, and Jenkins said some children were scared and nervous, but by lunchtime their energy had changed.

"It's then about hugs and high-fives," Jenkins said. "It's relationships built in a short time with these kids."

The first day consisted of the children participating in a mock court with two Benton County deputy prosecutors, she said.

The kids were able to learn about the different divisions at the Sheriff's Office.

Madison Ford, 11, of Centerton wanted to attend the academy because she's wanted to be a police officer "since I was born," she said.

Madison said she's been on a ride-along with a police officer before, but she enjoyed seeing the Sheriff's Office police dogs in action.

She said one of her favorite activities was participating in a push-up challenge against a member of the SWAT team. Madison said she did 30 and believes she almost won the contest.

Madison said she also learned self-defense as the deputies taught the radKids program during the academy.

RadKids is a nationwide, personal empowerment and safety course that teaches children what to do in bad situations, such as bullying prevention, realistic defense against abduction, personal space and touch safety. It also focuses on safety issues at home, school and in cars.

Jaxon Humphey, 11, of Cave Springs said he wants to go into the military but then wants to be a police officer. He also wants to be a sheriff someday. Jaxon said he thought the radKids program was important because it teaches kids how to protect themselves.

Ryker Gauert, 8, of Bella Vista said he enjoyed seeing the dogs and sitting in the Sheriff's Office cars and on its jet ski.

Kylie Roberts, 10, said she enjoyed taking the tour of the jail. She said she also learned a person shouldn't stare at the dogs.

Kylie said she's glad she learned the self-defense tactics but also learned she is special and no one should hurt her.

The children spent part of Wednesday with some members of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville women's soccer team. They also visited Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court, where he spent time answering questions about his job and the justice system.

The academy wrapped up Friday with the children participating in radKids training. They also went to Fayetteville to tour Bud Walton Arena and Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Jenkins said.

Chris Sparks, the league president, said he's pleased to see the program grow and continue to help children. Sparks and his wife, Kimberly, founded the Junior Police Academy program. This was the 14th year for the academy.

Those interested in getting their kid into next year's academy should contact Sparks by email at Chris.Sparks@bentoncountyar.gov.

Participants put on safety equipment before a self-defense activity, Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Coleman Recreation Center in Bentonville. The Benton County Sheriffâ€™s Office Police Athletic League held its junior police academy. The children participated in a self defense program in the event of a child-abduction. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Benton County Deputy Cody Elkinton (from left) pretends to abduct Carsen Hallmark as he defends himself, Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Coleman Recreation Center in Bentonville. The Benton County Sheriffâ€™s Office Police Athletic League held its junior police academy. The children participated in a self defense program in the event of a child-abduction. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

