DeSantis to file in South Carolina





COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to file his 2024 candidacy for South Carolina's Republican presidential primary when he's in the first-in-the-South voting state next week, becoming the first GOP hopeful to do so.

DeSantis will file his paperwork at the state GOP headquarters in Columbia on Tuesday, his campaign said Friday.

DeSantis will make his candidacy official during his third campaign swing through South Carolina, where Republican hopefuls have been stumping for more than a year already. On Monday, he makes a stop in Tega Cay, an affluent community on Lake Wylie along the state line with North Carolina.

After he signs his candidacy paperwork, DeSantis plans to make a policy rollout in Columbia, the details of which the campaign did not release. It will be DeSantis' second policy announcement, following his immigration proposals -- which call for ending birthright citizenship and finishing construction of the southern border wall -- outlined during a June visit to a Texas border city.

South Carolina is set to hold its GOP presidential primary Feb. 24. The state, which boasts two homegrown 2024 candidates of its own -- former Gov. Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott -- is critical for Republican presidential hopefuls and has been a strong base of support for former President Donald Trump in his previous campaigns.



