Boy, 12, shot by brother is stable

A 12-year-old boy is listed in stable condition in a Little Rock hospital after being accidentally shot by his 9-year-old brother in Jefferson County, according to the local sheriff's office.

Deputies were called to a residence within the 3500 block of Jewell Road, south of Princeton Pike, responding to a report of an accidental shooting, according to a news release. White Hall and state police arrived along with deputies to find the 12-year-old sustained a single gunshot wound from a pistol. The 12-year-old was transported by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff and a short time later transferred by medical helicopter to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition at the time he was interviewed, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators believe the shooting was unintentional, and statements from the boys and surveillance video support that, the sheriff's office said. The investigation is ongoing.

"This could have been a tragic incident and I can't emphasize strongly enough that securing firearms in a manner that curious children can't get access to them is paramount to safety in the home," Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said. "I am appreciative of the quick response by all first responders and pray for a quick and full recovery of the injured child."