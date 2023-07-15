Burnes bothered by 91-degree heat, not by Reds

CINCINNATI -- Corbin Burnes struck out the side in the sixth inning after nearly collapsing in the fifth in oppressive humidity, Victor Caratini singled in a run in the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on Friday night.

After his 10th strikeout, Burnes squatted behind the mound with his head lowered as teammates and trainers rushed over. Burnes took several big gulps of water and spoke to the training staff. He took a couple of warmup pitches, then retired Matt McLain on an infield pop to end the inning.

The game-time temperature was 91 degrees with the high humidity. Burnes (8-5) struck out 13 in six innings. He allowed only two hits and two walks to help the Brewers tie the Reds atop the NL Central standings.

Devin Williams closed for his 21st save. The teams faced each other for the fourth consecutive time, with the Brewers taking two of three from the Reds in Milwaukee before the All-Star break.

Cincinnati starter Graham Ashcraft (5-6) allowed three hits through six innings.

Reds left fielder Spencer Steer threw out Joey Wiemer trying to score from second on William Contreras' single for the final out in the third.

DODGERS 6, METS 0 Julio Urias (7-5) combined with three relievers on a one-hitter as Los Angeles beat New York. The left-hander pitched six innings and allowed only a leadoff double to Brandon Nimmo that was initially ruled a home run. Mookie Betts hit a bases-loaded RBI single and Freddie Freeman followed with a two-run double after the Dodgers were held hitless by Justin Verlander (3-5) for 4 1/3 innings despite drawing six walks.

GIANTS 6, PIRATES 4 San Francisco rookies Patrick Bailey and Luis Matos hit RBI singles during a three-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Giants past Pittsburgh.

PADRES 8, PHILLIES 3 Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered, Yu Darvish (6-6) struck out nine in six sharp innings and San Diego defeated Philadelphia in a rematch of last year's National League Championship Series.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 12, GUARDIANS 4 Jonah Heim homered and drove in four runs, fellow All-Star starters Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia also homered, and Texas rallied for a victory over Cleveland, who got a history-making pair of home runs from Bo and Josh Naylor. The Naylors became the first brothers in major league history to hit multi-run homers in the same inning for the same team when each hit a two-run shot in the third to put the Guardians ahead 4-0. But that was the lone highlight for Cleveland.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep in his first plate appearance following his Home Run Derby win earlier this week, Brandon Belt drove in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and Toronto beat Arizona.

BRAVES 9, WHITE SOX 0 Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam, Charlie Morton (10-6) won his fifth consecutive start and major league-leading Atlanta routed Chicago. Olson, an All-Star first baseman and the NL leader with 30 home runs and 76 RBI, made it 4-0 with his seventh career grand slam and his second this season.

ORIOLES 5, MARLINS 2 Adam Frazier went deep twice in his first career multihomer game, and Cedric Mullins hit a home run of his own to lift Baltimore over Miami and to its sixth consecutive victory.

RED SOX 8, CUBS 3 Rafael Devers hit two long home runs off Kyle Hendricks, Justin Turner had a two-run home run and three RBI in his first start at second base in nearly eight years, and Boston defeated Chicago for its sixth consecutive win.

ROCKIES 7, YANKEES 2 Kris Bryant hit one of Colorado's three home runs and Austin Gomber (8-7) won his fourth consecutive outing as the Rockies beat New York.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 4

LA Dodgers 6, NY Mets 0

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

Washington at St. Louis, susp., rain

Game will be completed today

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Texas 12, Cleveland 4

Houston at LA Angels, (n)

Minnesota at Oakland, (n)

Detroit at Seattle, (n)

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd., rain

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7, NY Yankees 2





Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) celebrates with teammate Austin Riley, right, after hitting a grand slam in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario is tagged out by Chicago White Sox shortstop Zach Remillard (28) as he tried to steal second base during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech sits on the bench after being relieved in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. steals second base in the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

