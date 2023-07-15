Burnett resigns as Fort Smith Northside basketball coach, becomes new Springdale assistant athletic director

Eric Burnett said he would never leave Fort Smith Northside to take another high school basketball coaching job, but he had said he would over the past couple of years he would consider a move into an administrative role if the right opportunity arose.

That opportunity came Friday morning when the Springdale School District named the 52-year-old Burnett its new assistant athletic director.

"This was going to start my 30th year of coaching," Burnett said. "That's a long time, and I just felt like I wanted to do something different to finish out my career. This fell into my lap about two weeks ago, and the more and more I talked to [Springdale Schools Executive Athletic Director Keith] Fimple, the more and more I thought it was a great opportunity for me."

While Burnett said he is excited about his new position, it didn't make the thought of leaving Northside any easier. Burnett, who graduated from Northside in 1989, has been the Grizzlies' head basketball coach the past 13 seasons after spending five years at Springdale Har-Ber.

Burnett, who compiled a career 380-263 career record as a head coach, guided Northside to state championships in 2017 and 2019. He has coached players like Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams, who then went to the University of Arkansas and are now playing in the NBA at Oklahoma City.

"It was really hard," Burnett said. "Northside is a special place for me. I wouldn't leave there to coach anywhere else. I knew my coaching career was going to end at Northside. With all the success we've had over the last 13 years, I felt like the program was in a good place and Northside was in a good place for boys basketball.

"But it was hard talking to my players and telling them I was getting out of coaching. I love Northside. That's my place. But over the last 72 hours, there's been a lot going through my mind. I'm just walking about the arena and thinking about this. "

Burnett will oversee the athletic programs at Springdale High School, as well as George and Lakeside junior high schools, and will begin his new duties Monday morning. Burnett said he would be commuting back and forth from Fort Smith to Springdale so he could allow his daughter, Malia, the opportunity to graduate at Northside with her friends.

"We are thrilled to welcome Eric Burnett to the athletic department," Fimple said. "With his exceptional skills, passion for sports and dedication to fostering a culture of excellence, we look forward to his contributions to athletics in Springdale Public Schools."