House of Bread to host fun day

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 1501 W. Second Ave., is planning its Youth Fun Day on July 22 and won't have its food giveaway today.

Non-perishable food items and backpacks for children will be given away on the fun day at House of Bread from 1-4 p.m. July 22, according to a news release.

"The Youth Fun Day is a day when the community is invited to come and celebrate a day of fun, love, and laughter for the whole family. During this event, children can come and enjoy food, music, tie dying T-shirts, water slides, bounce houses, and games and much more. Parents and others can also participate in giveaways, music, food, drawings, and so much fun as well," according to the release.

This is the eighth year for the House of Bread apostle, Saint Mary Harris, to sponsor this event. Previously, this event would take place at the J.C. Jefferies Park.

"This year the House of Bread Deliverance Church is super excited to do this in our new church home (1501 W. Second Ave.)," said Emiko Malone, a church member. "We always have a great turnout, and people really enjoy and look forward to this day every year, and each child will receive a backpack with school supplies in it. Parents love that."

Harris sees this as an opportunity to show love and fun while meeting new people and families.

The vision for this day has been to bring some real fun back to the community where the whole family can come and enjoy," said Harris. "There is always something for everyone."

In the past, the church has given away more than 300 backpacks to children. The event is free, but to receive a backpack, a parent must be present to register each child. Details: Saint Mary Harris, (870) 872-2196.

Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church. The program will be the Tulip Quilt Design presented by Pan Brown. An update on the presentation of the quilts to the cancer center and the hospital nursery will be given, according to a news release.

Sept. 16 is the date for the Nature Center Quilt Show sponsored by Delta Rivers Nature Center and the quilter's guild. Plans for the guild's participation will be discussed. Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting.

Members with a July birthday are asked to bring a door prize, which should be related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton for the monthly fat quarter drawing. Blue is the featured color for July, however, white or white on white are always acceptable. The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting, no prior experience is needed.

The purpose of the Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild is to insure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public.