Conway swim team ends Sherwood run

Chris Brynell and others had been chasing the Sherwood Sharks Swim Club for the past 20 years.

For the past four seasons, the Conway Crocs Swim Club coach inched even closer, but still fell short of breaking the streak. Last Saturday, however, the Crocs finally were able to defeat the Sharks 635-562, a feat that hasn't been reached by any other team in the Central Arkansas Swim League over the past 20 years.

"I'm still on cloud nine," Brynell told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday. "The last four years we've consistently been closing the gap as far as the margin of defeat. It's been kind of getting closer and closer, but we've never been able to kind of really just get over that last little bit and kind of close it out and beat them.'

The Crocs is one of many summer swim teams around the state that compete in numerous meets over the summer. The age group ranges from 4-18 with swimmers at varying skill levels each scoring points for their teams. Brynell said he has many swimmers who he's coached since they were 4 years old.

Heading into last Saturday's meet, Brynell said he knew he had an opportunity to defeat the Sharks and break their streak. Throughout the event, the Crocs traded one- and two-point margins with the Sharks until they pulled away with a 73-point victory toward the end.

"It really did look like we had a chance," Brynell said. "It was [coming down to] every single age group. There were kids on their team that were [swimming] right next to kids on my team, so it really depended on who's going to pull out on this kid versus his kid. The excitement just kind of grew as the meet went on."

As the match started going the Crocs' way, Sherwood's head coach Keith McAfee approached Conway's coach to congratulate him on the victory. He said he knew the 20-year win streak was at risk due to the number of swimmers he had compared to competitions in the past.

"It was a really good meet between two really good teams," McAfee said. "They were the better team. It was obvious going into the meet that it was going to be tough for us to be able to beat them.

"I think everybody's proud of what we did, what we've done, and we'll continue to do what we've always done. The covid-19 years really hurt us and we never recovered [our numbers]."

After the score was officially announced, members of the Crocs' team rushed to the pool to celebrate.

Brynell was pushed in the pool by one of his swimmers. Other members of the training staff jumped in themselves as parents screamed on the sideline.

Conway's coach described the scene as "unreal." While the win for him was certainly a moment he won't forget, it's even better to share it with a group of swimmers that he's been coaching for over 10 years.

"Coaching swimming is not for the money," Brynell said. "You definitely do it for the love of it. The opportunity that I've had to impact so many of those kids and see them grow up from ages five to becoming an adult and graduating. ... It's been an absolute blessing to be able to play that part in their lives."

As the season moves forward, Brynell said he will look to continue his success with the Crocs in 2023 and beyond, including next weekend at the CASL Meet of Champs in Benton, where the league's top swimmers will compete. He said he wants to keep competing at the highest level.

"I think it's great for the city of Conway," he said. "In terms of my team directly -- don't get me wrong ... I tried to hide it -- but I am one of the most competitive people you will ever meet. I do put a lot of emphasis on not winning but the kids working hard and giving your best effort out there."