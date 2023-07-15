DEAR ABBY: Friend becomes angry after learning truth of his past

Dear Abby: A friend, “Adam,” no longer speaks to me. We met in high school and were involved in band, debate club and other activities together. He recently discovered through a genealogy site that he was adopted and neither of his parents were his birth parents. The site led him to clues about other relatives, and he eventually reached his birth mother, who rejected his efforts to talk to her.

I recently learned about this from another high school friend. When I contacted Adam, he responded with hostility, stating that I am no longer his friend because I didn’t reach out when he was going through all this. But I didn’t know at the time. I cannot locate any voice messages, emails, texts, etc. sharing with me what happened.

I live in a different part of the country now. I have offered to travel to visit him. I also offered to talk on the phone, but I’ve received aggressive and bitter responses. How can I show Adam I do care about him, and that had I known about his situation at the time it happened, I would have been there for him? — True Blue In Washington

Dear True Blue: Your friend is going through a lot right now, and is rightfully angry that his birth mother rejected him. He is hurt and looking for somewhere to transfer his anger. You shouldn’t be blamed for not reacting to something you were in the dark about. But until Adam is ready to recognize that fact and patch things up, nothing you can do will fix this. My advice is to sit tight.

Dear Abby: My daughter, “Jessica,” is getting married. My husband offered to pay for the wedding. My husband is now insisting that all of his aunts, uncles and cousins be invited, which means that Jessica and her fiance will have to eliminate nearly all of their friends from the guest list. Note: None of my aunts, uncles or cousins are invited, but I’m OK with that.

My husband is now threatening not to attend because Jessica won’t add four more people to the list. He said if these people don’t come, two of his aunts won’t be there due to driving issues.

Is it our job to make travel accommodations for all of the guests? It’s Jessica’s day, and it should involve people she wants there, not who her father wants there. — Wedding Woes In Pennsylvania

Dear Wedding Woes: Your husband is a handful. He has hijacked your daughter’s wedding with his checkbook. Jessica and her fiance should thank her father for his generous offer and refuse it. If she doesn’t, the event will no longer be their wedding, but her father’s family reunion.

If Dad refuses to go, you should be there standing with the bridal couple. There are worse things than having a small wedding with just a few close friends. One of them is a father as controlling as your husband appears to be.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069 or visit

www.DearAbby.com