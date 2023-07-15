The nation in brief: DNA leads to arrest in old N.Y. murders

DNA leads to arrest in old N.Y. murders

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- A Long Island architect was charged with murder Friday in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders after detectives pursuing a new lead say they matched DNA from pizza to genetic material found on the women's remains.

Rex Heuermann, who lives across a bay from where the remains were found, is charged with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. He is also considered the prime suspect in the death of a fourth woman whose body was bound and hidden in thick underbrush along a remote beach highway, authorities said.

Heuermann, 59, was arrested late Thursday amid a renewed investigation that tied him to a pickup that a witness reported seeing when one of the women disappeared in 2010. In March, detectives tailing Heuermann recovered his DNA from pizza crust in a box that he'd discarded in a Manhattan trash can and matched it to DNA from a hair found on a restraint used in the killings, authorities said.

Heuermann's lawyer, Michael Brown, entered an innocent plea Friday in state court in Riverhead. Judge Richard Ambro ordered Heuermann jailed without bail, citing "the extreme depravity" of the crimes.

After the arraignment, Brown said Heuermann had told him: "I didn't do this."

Heuermann lives in Massapequa Park, a community just north of South Oyster Bay and the sandy stretch known as Gilgo Beach where skeletal remains were found along a remote oceanfront highway in 2010 and 2011. Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers. Their deaths long stumped investigators, a mystery that fueled immense public attention and led to a 2020 Netflix film, "Lost Girls."

White House cocaine query inconclusive

WASHINGTON -- No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn't identify a suspect, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the building.

Secret Service agents found the white powder during a routine White House sweep July 2, in a heavily trafficked West Wing lobby where staff members go in and out and tour groups gather to drop their phones and other belongings.

"Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered," the summary said.

It's most likely the bag was left behind by one of the hundreds of visitors who went in and out of the building over the weekend, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to discuss the probe and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The presence of cocaine at the White House prompted a flurry of criticism and questions from Republicans, who received a closed briefing on the investigation Thursday.

Felony charges added for Jan. 6 suspect

A Jan. 6 defendant who was arrested with guns and ammunition in his van near former President Barack Obama's house faces two felony weapons charges in addition to the misdemeanor and trespassing counts brought against him last month, court records show.

Taylor Taranto was charged with carrying a pistol without a license and possessing a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, according to court records made public Friday. The felony charges come on top of four misdemeanor counts of trespassing, disorderly conduct at the Capitol riot and parading in the Capitol. Officials brought those charges against Taranto, 37, last month when he was in Obama's Kalorama neighborhood hours after former President Donald Trump shared the address on social media.

Though the FBI had been monitoring Taranto's online activities for some time, the government only obtained a warrant regarding his involvement in the Capitol riot on June 29, a day after he hosted a livestream in which he said he intended to blow up his van at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, about 15 miles north of D.C.

Taranto also made "ominous comments referencing House Speaker Kevin McCarthy," prosecutors said, including: "Coming at you, McCarthy. Can't stop what's coming."

Hurricane in Pacific expected to weaken

A powerful hurricane that formed in the Pacific Ocean this week strengthened into a Category 3 storm Friday, but it is expected to weaken before coming close to Hawaii, forecasters said.

Hurricane Calvin had winds near 120 mph, with higher gusts, the National Weather Service said.

While Calvin could strengthen further, it was forecast to start weakening today and continue on that trend through early next week. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the weather service said.

"Calvin will likely impact the state beginning next Tuesday, but it is too early for details," forecasters in Hawaii said Friday.



