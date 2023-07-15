Sections
Flashback

Today at 2:56 a.m.

Flashback

Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Resolve immigration

Both the Republicans and the Democrats in Congress need to get together and solve the immigration problem. Nobody in either party surely supports our current policies. However, illegal immigration is still illegal immigration.

Let's stop playing politics with it and do something. Look at what happened to the so-called "Dreamers." Once they no longer had any political value, they were dropped like a hot rock.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Flashback

