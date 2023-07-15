Fruit slush superb as drink or dessert

Summer months offer a variety of fruits for making salads, drinks and desserts, said Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
She suggests fruit slush as a nutritious, refreshing drink.
"Serve this fruit slush as a drink or a dessert, and keep leftovers in the refrigerator for later," Henson said. "Pour it over fresh ice when you are ready to drink it."
Fruit Slush recipe makes 4 servings.
Fruit Slush
Ingredients
2 2/3 cups cantaloupe or watermelon (coarsely chopped, seeded, peeled)
Kiwi (1 2/3 cup coarsely chopped, optional)
2 tablespoons sugar, optional
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 cups water
Ice
Directions
Wash hands with soap and water.
In a blender, puree fruit with sugar and lime juice until smooth.
Combine fruit mixture and water in a large pitcher.
If desired, pour through a strainer to eliminate pulp.
Cover and refrigerate for up to a week.
To serve, stir well and pour into tall glasses over ice.
Nutrition Information (serving size: ¼ of recipe):
Total calories 37
Total fat 0 g
Saturated fat 0 g
Cholesterol 0 mg
Sodium 22 mg
Carbohydrates 9 g
Dietary fiber 1 g
Total sugars 8 g
Added sugars included 0 g
Protein 1 g
Vitamin D 0 mcg
Calcium 14 mg
Iron 0 mg
Potassium 287 mg
Adapted from a recipe on the USDA Mixing Bowl.
