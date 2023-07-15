Sections
Fruit slush superb as drink or dessert

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:36 a.m.
A sample fruit slush is shown in this University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff courtesy photo.

Summer months offer a variety of fruits for making salads, drinks and desserts, said Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

She suggests fruit slush as a nutritious, refreshing drink.

"Serve this fruit slush as a drink or a dessert, and keep leftovers in the refrigerator for later," Henson said. "Pour it over fresh ice when you are ready to drink it."

Fruit Slush recipe makes 4 servings.

Fruit Slush

Ingredients

2 2/3 cups cantaloupe or watermelon (coarsely chopped, seeded, peeled)

Kiwi (1 2/3 cup coarsely chopped, optional)

2 tablespoons sugar, optional

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 cups water

Ice

Directions

Wash hands with soap and water.

In a blender, puree fruit with sugar and lime juice until smooth.

Combine fruit mixture and water in a large pitcher.

If desired, pour through a strainer to eliminate pulp.

Cover and refrigerate for up to a week.

To serve, stir well and pour into tall glasses over ice.

Nutrition Information (serving size: ¼ of recipe):

Total calories 37

Total fat 0 g

Saturated fat 0 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Sodium 22 mg

Carbohydrates 9 g

Dietary fiber 1 g

Total sugars 8 g

Added sugars included 0 g

Protein 1 g

Vitamin D 0 mcg

Calcium 14 mg

Iron 0 mg

Potassium 287 mg

Adapted from a recipe on the USDA Mixing Bowl.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.

