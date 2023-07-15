FTC seeks temporary block to Microsoft’s Activision purchase

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a California judge to temporarily block Microsoft from closing its $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard while the agency appeals her ruling greenlighting the deal.

The request Thursday to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley marks the FTC’s latest effort to block the mega gaming deal.

The FTC is appealing Corley’s July 10 decision to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The agency also said Thursday it will seek emergency action by the 9th Circuit to stop the deal from closing if Corley denies their request. Barring court action, Microsoft and Activision can complete the deal as of today at 11:59 p.m. in San Francisco.

Corley ruled that the blockbuster game deal won’t thwart competition in the markets for console, subscription and cloud gaming and harm consumers. She denied the agency’s request for a preliminary injunction that would have stopped the deal from closing.

Despite the loss, the FTC isn’t backing down in the antitrust fight that represents a major test of its ability to block big tech deals in court after the agency lost a challenge to an acquisition by Meta Platforms earlier this year.

FTC Chair Lina Khan defended the agency’s decision to appeal the ruling earlier Thursday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. Republicans criticized the FTC’s record of merger losses, asking if she was “losing on purpose” to influence Congress to pass antitrust legislation.

“We fight hard when we believe there is a law violation,” she said. “When we get an adverse ruling, our teams look closely at the text of opinion and see if there are errors on matters of law that warrant an appeal.” Corley had signaled the FTC would need the 9th Circuit to step in to extend a temporary hold on the deal that is set to expire at midnight Friday U.S. West Coast time.

The appeal creates another legal hurdle for Microsoft as it pushes to close a deal that would help expand its presence in mobile gaming and vault itself to the No. 3 position in the global gaming market after Tencent and Sony.

The FTC is angling to move ahead with an administrative antitrust challenge to the deal that was scheduled to begin early next month. Microsoft also remains stuck in a battle with the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority that vetoed the deal in May.

After Corley’s decision came down, the CMA said it’s willing to reassess proposals from Microsoft and agreed to pause the companies’ appeal before the Competition Appeal Tribunal. That hold gives the firms a chance to suggest potential fixes aimed at easing U.K. concerns that the takeover would stymie competition. But a restructuring of the deal could also trigger a new investigation by Britain’s antitrust watchdog.

