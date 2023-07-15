George an easy choice for Jonesboro

SEARCY -- The players on the Jonesboro High School football team always had someone in mind to replace former coach Randy Coleman when he stepped down in February.

That isn't to say they were disappointed when Quad Sanders, the five-time state champion defensive coordinator while at Bryant, was named their new coach in March.

But when Sanders left Jonesboro on May 31 to rejoin Bryant as its head coach, his replacement was obvious.

"Our [athletic director, Trey Harding] called me that night and said, 'Listen, we want to do this quick, and we know who our guy is,' " Jonesboro Coach Tyler George said.

George has stuck with the summer schedule that he and Sanders put in place months ago, including an appearance Friday at the Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament hosted by Harding Academy on the campus of Harding University.

The Hurricane went 2-3 in pool play Friday with wins over Bald Knob and Marion.

In many senses, George -- previously Jonesboro's defensive coordinator under Coleman -- was thought of as a head coach by the Hurricane players. He handled discipline, conditioning and offseason workouts.

"In my opinion, we really wanted Coach George the first time," Jonesboro senior quarterback Terrance Brown said Friday. "But when we found out it was Coach Sanders, it was very exciting just knowing he's coming off winning five state championships in a row.

"Not that much changed from [George] and Coach Sanders. He got his hands on some things, changed a lot of things around that he wants his way, but we're all buying in no matter what, no matter who's the head of it. We're buying into Coach George's way, and I'm very excited for the future."

As defensive coordinator, George had complete autonomy on how Jonesboro approached that side of the ball. For the majority of Friday's play, George was standing back, letting assistants do the coaching as he eases into his new role.

"I learned the last three years how to handle a staff, because I had three guys under me," George said. "We worked well together. They already kind of knew how I went about our business, so [I'm] just trying to bleed it over to our offensive staff as well so we can mesh it all together."

Jonesboro went 3-8 last season and 2-5 in its first season in Class 7A. The conference slate won't get much easier this season, although the Hurricane will have eight home games compared to 2022's three. George said his first goal toward improving that record is to get his team pulling in the same direction.

"We want to win," George said. "So we're preparing and prepping our kids on how to win. I think a big part of it is just figuring out the how, what it actually takes to win and right now, it's a lot of little things. It's discipline. It's accountability. I tell them, 'It's you versus you. It's not you versus your backup or you versus the opponent. You take care of your job, you do your job, and then if all 11 of us out there are doing it at the same time, we'll be just fine.' "

Sanders was in Northeast Arkansas for a brief moment in the football calendar, but if you ask Brown, his time there could make a difference for Jonesboro's season this fall.

"I think he made us better. Just showing us how things go, the winning tradition, he's getting us ready for things," Brown said. "Like he told us, if you look at us on paper, look at Bryant on paper, we look the same [in terms of size]. The only difference is they're more disciplined, and they know what it takes to win, and we don't. So I think him being around us for those two months prepared us for a lot this year."