Happy birthday. The characters and games that fill your year make it feel like one long party. You'll establish habits that give you the vitality to keep up. More highlights: A serendipitous moment sparks love. You'll follow an inkling to a thrilling payout. You offer help bravely.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are positive and negative ways to use every quality. Even ruthlessness can be a winning quality if it's applied well. You'll make a determined effort.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You put action behind what you say. You'll be given responsibility. Within the responsibility is power. Tonight: Residual feelings from your childhood will influence events and relationships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll watch a problem from the sidelines deciding when or if to intervene. Do it sooner, not later. This one has potential to escalate.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have a talent for lifting, supporting and teaching. Even when you're in a position to correct someone or deliver less-than-pleasant news, you'll do it with a light touch and a positive spin.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Get help with unfinished business. Physically you are more than capable of wrapping this up, but, unless you involve others, the process will be joyless and boring.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The sky above you is also within you. In a sense, every breath is a heavenly intermingling, every exhale an interpretation of the universe.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Having been on both sides of oversharing, you're sensitive to the pitfalls of revealing information that's not useful. You'll strive for, and attain, a healthy balance between honesty and tact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're luckiest when you work on something that can be completed in a day. Choose a small task. Involve a friend and there will be a thrill in every stage.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll count your blessings and weigh them against your issues, most of which are minimal. Knowing that someone, somewhere, would relish your worst luck, you change your ideas about what's really a problem.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Don't worry about what blocks the path. Obstacles of the outside world are the easiest to get around. Limits you impose on yourself are more difficult, but still surmountable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Fates favor an all-or-nothing approach to projects. Even if you're not entirely sure, act as if you are. Confidence puts everyone at ease. Pretending can get everyone over initial jitters.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The scenario playing out is a rerun. It matches up with a pattern that's been with you for a long time. As comfortable as this cycle may be to you, does it really serve you? If not, there's an opportunity to break it.