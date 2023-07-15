House passes $886B defense authorization





WASHINGTON -- Republicans on Friday moved through the House a deeply partisan defense bill that would limit abortion access, transgender care and diversity training for military personnel, setting up a showdown with the Senate. The coming fight could imperil the crucial annual measure to provide a pay raise for troops, set defense policy to counter U.S. adversaries and sustain Pentagon programs at a time of rising threats.

The House passed the measure on a vote of 219-210 with nearly unanimous Republican support, a significant victory for the faction that forced a reluctant Speaker Kevin McCarthy to open the bill to an array of social policy prescriptions by threatening to block it if they did not get their way. But the move left the fate of the measure in doubt, advancing a bill that has little chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate and raising questions about whether a compromise can be reached that could be enacted into law this fall.

McCarthy defended the legislation, saying Republicans did "exactly what we had said we would do" by using the defense bill to try to force the administration to "stop using taxpayer money to do their own wokeism."

"A military cannot defend themselves if you train them in woke," he added.

Democrats denounced the bill, accusing Republican leaders of having turned what began as a bipartisan measure into a salvo in a wider culture war to please a small faction of their party.

"Extreme MAGA Republicans have hijacked a bipartisan bill that is essential to our national security and taken it over and weaponized it in order to jam their extreme right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters Friday.

Democratic members of the House Armed Services Committee, led by Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state, dropped their support due to the social policy amendments.

Smith, who is white, tried to explain to Crane and other colleagues why the Pentagon's diversity initiatives were important in America, drawing on his own experience as a businessman trying to reach outside his own circle of contacts to be able to hire and gain deeper understanding of other people.

"It's really sad that the Republican Party doesn't understand that diversity matters," he said. "They basically are dismissing the LGBTQ community and women and people of color."

Senators are expected to vote this month on a competing version of the defense bill, setting up what promises to be a difficult set of talks as the two chambers hash out their differences. Congress has not failed to agree on and produce an annual defense bill in six decades.

On Friday, conservative House Republicans warned they were in no mood to accept a compromise with the Senate.

"We are not going to relent, we are not going to back down, we're not going to give up on the cause that is righteous," Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, told reporters. He said his members were "going to use every single tool at our disposal" to defend the socially conservative changes to the bill, calling them "a huge victory."

McCarthy said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia would be a member of his negotiating team with the Senate.

At stake is an $886 billion bill that would grant a 5.2% raise to military personnel, include programs to counter aggressive moves by China and Russia, and establish a special inspector general to oversee U.S. aid to Ukraine. But nearly the entire House debate focused instead on dozens of conservative social policy dictates that Republicans insisted on including.

Over near-unanimous Democratic opposition, Republicans attached a provision to undo a Pentagon policy that was put in place after the Supreme Court struck down abortion rights to provide time off and travel reimbursement to service members who must travel out of state to obtain an abortion. Republicans argue the policy runs afoul of federal laws barring taxpayer dollars from being spent on abortions, even though the policy does not include paying for the procedure.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who has repeatedly spoken against her party's stance against abortion, said she was upset about the abortion amendment. But she sided with her party and voted for it anyway.

"This amendment dies in the Senate and does nothing. Except put the NDAA at risk of passing," she said in a text message.

Republicans also added measures prohibiting the military from offering coverage for gender transition surgeries -- which currently require a waiver -- and related hormone therapies. They included language that would eliminate all diversity, equity and inclusion offices at the Pentagon, as well as the positions attached to them, and preventing the Defense Department from using affirmative action policies in admissions decisions at the military service academies.

"To have McCarthy allow extremists to load up this bill with their wish list of extremist agenda items -- so that we can't in good faith pass this because we know it would harm the lives of servicewomen and service members' families -- is just a horrible place to be in," Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., told reporters on a conference call Friday alongside Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., both U.S. military veterans.

The House added language barring the Pentagon's educational arm from buying any book that contains pornographic material or "espouses radical gender ideology." And with the help of nine Democrats, Republicans won approval of a policy prohibiting Defense Department schools from teaching that the United States or its founding documents are racist.

Republicans also added language blocking the Pentagon and the military from carrying out President Joe Biden's executive orders on climate change.

In the end, only four Republicans voted against the bill -- all conservative lawmakers who apparently believed it was still not strong enough: Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Eli Crane of Arizona and Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Four center-leaning Democrats also broke with their party to vote in favor: Reps. Don Davis of North Carolina, Jared Golden of Maine, Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez of Washington and Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico.

Information for this article was contributed by Karoun Demirjian of The New York Times, Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking, Farnoush Amiri, Stephen Groves and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press and Abigail Hauslohner, Paul Kane, Marianna Sotomayor and Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post.





House Speaker Kevin McCarthy calls on a reporter during a news conference after the House approved an annual defense bill Friday. McCarthy said Republicans followed through on a promise to try to force the administration to “stop using taxpayer money to do their own wokeism.” (AP/Patrick Semansky)





