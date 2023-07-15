Adrian Archuleta of Colorado's Parks and Wildlife department called it "a difficult part of the job" as a 250-pound black bear was killed after it attacked and severely injured a sheepherder in the mountains and feasted on two sheep.

Alexander Mashinsky, founder and CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network, pleaded innocent to charges that he schemed to defraud customers by misleading them about key aspects of the business and manipulated prices, and he was freed on bail of $40 million.

Charlie Javice, founder of student aid startup Frank, pleaded innocent to charges of tricking JPMorgan Chase into paying $175 million for her business by lying about its client base, repeatedly shaking her head at an initial court hearing.

Robert Leon Hashagen III, who was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, saw his conviction thrown out by an Oklahoma appeals court over the revelation of a sexual relationship between the judge and a prosecutor.

Jose Cruz Noguez was sentenced to 15 years in prison for coordinating a smuggling trip in which two dozen migrants were stacked into a Ford Expedition that crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing 13 people outside a California desert town.

Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha of Tijuana, Mexico, an accused hitman for a drug cartel, faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty in the Fargo, N.D., investigation dubbed Operation Speed Racer, with a detective saying the defendant boasted of killing as many as 30 people a month.

Orlando Mitchell, an Indianapolis jail inmate awaiting trial in the killing of his ex-girlfriend, now stands accused of strangling a sheriff's deputy with his handcuff chain in an escape attempt and could face the death penalty.

Matt Borges, an Ohio lobbyist and former chair of the state GOP, appealed his five-year sentence for racketeering in the $60 million bribery scheme that took down former state House Speaker Larry Householder, who's appealing his 20-year sentence.

Katharine Grawe, an Ohio plastic surgeon also known as Dr. Roxy, had her license revoked permanently after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on TikTok, even speaking into the camera and answering viewer questions from the operating room.