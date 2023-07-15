Jehovah’s Witnesses gather in Little Rock for annual convention

After a lengthy pandemic-related pause, millions of Jehovah's Witnesses are once again holding in-person annual regional conventions in the United States and around the globe.

In Arkansas, roughly 1,800 Witnesses gathered last weekend at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock for Bible studies, baptisms and fellowship.

A similar crowd is expected to gather there for this weekend's convention, which began Friday and ends Sunday.

Worldwide, 6,000 of the events are being held this summer, including 700 in 144 U.S. cities.

Fort Smith, the only other Arkansas city on the list, held its conventions earlier this summer.

Due to covid-19, Witnesses suspended in-person activities in March 2020, only reopening their Kingdom Halls in April 2022. Door-to-door witnessing resumed in September.

Worldwide, there are 8.7 million Witnesses preaching in 240 countries, territories, possessions and lands, including 1.2 million in the United States, the organization states.

There are currently 11,389 Witnesses preaching door-to-door in the Natural State.

Arising from the Bible Student movement in the late nineteenth century, the organization adopted the name "Jehovah's Witnesses" in 1931, but its followers began meeting annually well before then.

In Arkansas, the first such convention was held in 1913 in Hot Springs, according to Scott Smith, a local spokesman.

During World War II, at least one Arkansas convention was attacked by a mob, outraged by the Witnesses' refusal to serve in the military or to salute the flag.

Eight decades ago, venues refused to rent them space.

These days, convention and visitors bureaus are happy to have the Witnesses and the revenue they generate.

"Little Rock has been so welcoming to us. The hotels have been so helpful to us," said James Knight, the Little Rock convention coordinator, noting that the Witnesses plan to use the same venue for the foreseeable future.

"We've got dates on hold here ... for five years into the future, so 2028 is on the calendar already," he said.

Each of this year's three-day conventions features 47 separate lessons or "Bible talks." Most are accompanied by at least one video.

Witnesses in each country hear the same scripture verses and sing the same melodies, selected by officials at the organization's world headquarters in New York state.

Rather than using hymns by Protestants or Catholics, the organization uses its own songs.

Saturday's list included "Searching for Friends of Peace," "Cultivating the Quality of Love" and "Beauty in Gray-Headedness," which highlighted the faithfulness of elderly Witnesses.

No offerings plates were passed.

The theme for this year's convention is "Exercise patience."

"We live in a stressful world and it's easy to be impatient," Smith, the local spokesman, said. "The goal of the program is to help us see how Bible principles can help us cultivate patience in an otherwise impatient world."

Baptisms are also held, including 11 on July 8 in Little Rock.

Candidates for Baptism were asked whether they had repented of their sins, dedicated themselves to Jehovah and accepted "his way of salvation through Jesus Christ."

They also acknowledged that baptism would identify them as "one of Jehovah's Witnesses in association with Jehovah's organization."

Elizabeth Cleary, who plans to be baptized in October, said it isn't something to be taken lightly.

"It's not just a paper you sign. When you dedicate your life to Jehovah, you have to be fully committed," she said.

Baptisms are by immersion, but are not done in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Witnesses believe Jesus was a "spirit person" prior to his incarnation and that God restored him to life "as a spirit person" following the crucifixion. While viewing Jesus as "the greatest man who ever lived," someone sinless who gave his life for our sins, Witnesses don't believe he is God.

During Saturday's baptisms, family members gathered around the tank to take photographs as their loved ones were dipped beneath the waters.

Observers made sure that the entire body was not only immersed but submersed in the water; if there was any doubt, the act was repeated.

The audience broke into applause as each arose from the waters.

Grayson Mangus greeted his brother, sister and other family members as he entered the tank. Afterwards, he exchanged hugs with his father and grandfather.

The decision to get baptized was never in doubt, Mangus said afterward.

"Being raised as a Jehovah's Witness, I have had this knowledge, Bible knowledge, and the principles instilled in me since birth, and that, of course, has led me to [this] decision after 21 years of life," he said. "It's the only decision in my heart, in my mind and in my soul."

Mangus isn't a newcomer to evangelism; he goes door-to-door with his family most Saturdays.

"Grayson's been a regular in the ministry pretty much his whole life," his father, Matthew Mangus, said.

It's an experience the son said he enjoys.

"It's fun. It's encouraging," he said. "Of course you get people who don't want to hear the message, but when somebody listens and wants to hear what you have to say, it is a beautiful thing."

Rodney Roark of North Little Rock helped to oversee Saturday's baptisms, monitoring the water temperature and watching out for slick spots on the floor.

He was baptized, he said, on April 22, 1973, in a horse trough in Russellville.

Since then, he's lived "the best life ever," he said.

"I get up every day with the purpose of pleasing my God in everything I do," he said, adding, "I hope I've got a good record."

James Knight (left) and Scott Smith pose for photos at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock in these July 8, 2023 file photos. Knight was the convention coordinator for the regional convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses, and Smith is a local spokesman for the Jehovah's Witnesses. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)







Roughly 1,800 Jehovah’s Witnesses gathered for a three-day convention in Little Rock last weekend. A similar event is being held this week, as well. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Frank E. Lockwood)





