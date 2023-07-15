Expression of grief

Having driven from Little Rock to northwest Arkansas several times in the last few weeks, I have observed multiple large American flags being ﬂown at half-staff. I sought unsuccessfully online for an explanation of whose memory was being honored.

My thought is that if I were flying an American flag this summer, I would have it at half-staff every day as an expression of grief for America, as I see our beloved country being pressured to take so-called "pride" in and honor sexual perversion. I weep to see this "celebration" encouraged from the White House and through all levels of government, with cheerleading by the media, support from corporate boardrooms, and indoctrination of children in our public schools.

Not only are we supposed to accept deviant sexual activities as normal, but also to rejoice and glorify them. There can be no pride in perverted sex. Is it acceptable for a person with a traditional concept of biblical morality to say that I am offended? God cannot bless America so long as perversion is celebrated. I pray his mercy on us.

GEORGE SCHROEDER

Bigelow

Aging Mother Nature

In 1989, British novelist Martin Amis wrote in his novel "London Fields": "Imagine the terrestrial time span as an outstretched arm: a single swipe of an emery-board, across the nail of the third finger, erases human history. We haven't been around for very long. And we've turned the Earth's hair white."

Perhaps Mother Nature now walks with a cane!

JOHN FREELY

Maumelle

Supreme Court ethics

The actions of the Supreme Court smell, and get worse for the American law system and freedom. Once highly respected judges have become the Trumpism MAGA political extremism device in America. The Supreme Court should be the pinnacle of laws for we the people, but instead, their ethics and decisions are becoming questionable.

GEORGE ROWLAND

Fayetteville

Larger organization

I don't know how one qualifies to become a guest writer, but after reading Randal Berry's column I decided it would not be too presumptuous of me to submit a letter. The New Testament contains rather explicit instructions about how believers are to carry out the mission of spreading the good news that God, through Jesus, has provided a means for sinful mankind to be reconciled to himself. It is certainly possible to infer that those instructions were culture-specific and proceed to modify our behavior. However, modification to adapt to culture will inevitably lead away from core beliefs.

As written by the apostle Paul: "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves. Everyone should look not to his own interests, but rather to the interests of others." The most effective Christian is the one who humbly goes about the task of spreading the Gospel on a daily basis, comfortable in the assurance of the approval of God. Any Christian of any race or sex can fulfill the highest calling of God by obedience to Paul's admonition.

The SBC is a voluntary group of churches formed to spread the Gospel more effectively through combining resources. A group needs to be guided by basic principles. Culture warriors are constantly challenging religious organizations to modify their message. Those who wish to explain away scripture are free to continue independently or to form a like-minded group. The act of joining a larger organization, whether religious or secular, subjects one to the rules of that group. The more we explain away scripture, the further we get from truth.

DAVID RAULS

Nashville