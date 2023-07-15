Little Rock police investigating fatal W. 65th Street shooting

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting on W. 65th Street that killed one person on Saturday.

Officers responded to a “shots fired call” at 5001 W. 65th St. just before 5:45 a.m., a tweet from the department said Saturday morning.

One individual was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The victim is male, but his identity was not immediately released, Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock police said.

Edwards said officers are trying to identify the victim and notify the next-of-kin.

“Detectives are still processing information and believe someone in the community may have more information on this ongoing investigation,” the tweet said.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide contact the Major Crimes Division by calling (501) 371-4660 or calling 911.